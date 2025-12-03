Preview: Americans vs Broncos - December 3, 2025

Published on December 3, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Americans vs Broncos

Wednesday, December 3, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT

LAST GAME: Connor Dale scored with 1:29 left in regulation, recording the game-winning goal for athe second night in a row, as the Americans took down the Prince George Cougars 4-2 Saturday night. Leading 2-0 late in the second period, the Americans saw their lead slip as the Cougars scored a power play goal late in the second and a shorthanded goal midway through the third to tie it up before Dale's heroics. Grady Martin, Gavin Garland (PPG) and Savin Virk (ENG) also scored while Ryan Grout turned in a sensational 30-save performance in net.

VS SWIFT CURRENT: Tonight is the lone meeting of the season between Tri-City and Swift Current. The Americans won 3-1 in last year's meeting on the road. The Broncos haven't played at the Toyota Center in nearly three years, a 6-1 Americans win on February 1, 2023.

Team Comparison

Tri-City Americans Swift Current Broncos

Record: 12-9-2-0 Record: 8-17-1-0

Conference Ranking: 7th Conference Ranking: 11th

Goals for: 69 Goals for: 71

Goals Against: 74 Goals Against: 123

Power Play: 20.0% (15/75) Power Play: 22.0% (20/91)

Penalty Kill: 71.0% (49/69) Penalty Kill: 70.6% (72/102)

Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:

Savin Virk (9-14-23) Noah Kosick (8-20-28)

Connor Dale (8-13-21) Josh McGregor (3-13-16)

Gavin Garland (7-10-17) Anthony Wilson (7-8-15)

Around the Concourse:

Gesa Autograph Booth: Tomas Racz

Jersey Auction: Austin Zemlak #5 (Blue)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

Follow us on social media: Twitter » Facebook » Instagram







Western Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.