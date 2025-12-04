Jake Gudelj commits to Princeton University for 2026-27

Published on December 4, 2025

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans are proud to announce 2005-born forward Jake Gudelj will be attending Princeton University in the Fall of 2026. He will suit up for their NCAA Division 1 team, the Tigers.

"I'm incredible excited and humbled for the opportunity to play Division 1 hockey and further my education at a renowned institution like Princeton University," said Gudelj. "I want to thank everyone who has supported me along the way; my family, teammates, coaches, billets, friends and mentors, as well as everyone else who has helped me to get to this point. I'm looking forward to this next chapter."

Gudelj, from Vancouver, British Columbia, is in his fifth and final season in the WHL. Originally drafted by the Spokane Chiefs 84th overall in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Gudelj was acquired by the Americans ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Entering the weekend, Gudelj has suited up for 221 career WHL games recording 78 points (30-48-78). Of those 78 points, 56 of them have come in an Americans jersey.

Gudelj will join a number of recent Tri-City Americans to join the NCAA ranks, like Jake Sloan and Brandon Whynott (Bowling Green), Austin Zemlak (Arizona State University) and Jackson Smith (Penn State).







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.