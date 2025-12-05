Preview: Americans vs Silvertips - December 5, 2025
Published on December 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Friday, December 5, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT
Fred Meyer Teddy Bear Toss
LAST GAME: Xavier Wendt became the 11th goalie in WHL history to score a goal, while also recording his first career shutout, as the Americans blanked the Swift Current Broncos 4-0 Wednesday night. Crew Martinson, Connor Dale and Gavin Garland also scored, setting the stage for Wendt's empty netter with 1:00 remaining. He joins Olaf Kolzig as the only other goalie in Americans history to score, as he accomplished the feat November 29, 1989 against Seattle.
VS EVERETT: Tonight is the fourth of six meetings between the Americans and Silvertips this season. Everett has won the first three, 7-1 at home October 3, 5-3 at the Toyota Center two days later, and a 1-0 final in Kennewick November 14. After tonight the two teams won't meet again for nearly two months; February 1 in Everett.
Team Comparison
Tri-City Americans Everett Silvertips
Record: 13-9-2-0 Record: 21-3-2-1
Conference Ranking: 5th Conference Ranking: 1st
Goals for: 73 Goals For: 112
Goals Against: 74 Goals Against: 69
Power Play: 19.5% (15/77) Power play: 29.7% (33/111)
Penalty Kill: 71.8% (51/71) Penalty Kill: 80.4% (90/112)
LEADING SCORERS: Leading Scorers
Savin Virk (9-15-24) Matias Vanhanen (6-31-37)
Connor Dale (9-14-23) Julius Miettinen (14-21-35)
Gavin Garland (8-10-18) Zackary Shantz (12-18-30)
Around the Concourse:
Section C: Chuck-A-Puck, Softball Raffle, Gutter Girl
Section J: Winger Santa Photos
Section R: Chuck-A-Puck
Section X: Washington Health Plan Finder
Gesa Autograph Booth: Grady Martin
Jersey Auction: Ryan Grout #30 (Blue)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
TV: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
