Preview: Americans vs Silvertips - December 5, 2025

Published on December 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Friday, December 5, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT

Fred Meyer Teddy Bear Toss

LAST GAME: Xavier Wendt became the 11th goalie in WHL history to score a goal, while also recording his first career shutout, as the Americans blanked the Swift Current Broncos 4-0 Wednesday night. Crew Martinson, Connor Dale and Gavin Garland also scored, setting the stage for Wendt's empty netter with 1:00 remaining. He joins Olaf Kolzig as the only other goalie in Americans history to score, as he accomplished the feat November 29, 1989 against Seattle.

VS EVERETT: Tonight is the fourth of six meetings between the Americans and Silvertips this season. Everett has won the first three, 7-1 at home October 3, 5-3 at the Toyota Center two days later, and a 1-0 final in Kennewick November 14. After tonight the two teams won't meet again for nearly two months; February 1 in Everett.

Team Comparison

Tri-City Americans Everett Silvertips

Record: 13-9-2-0 Record: 21-3-2-1

Conference Ranking: 5th Conference Ranking: 1st

Goals for: 73 Goals For: 112

Goals Against: 74 Goals Against: 69

Power Play: 19.5% (15/77) Power play: 29.7% (33/111)

Penalty Kill: 71.8% (51/71) Penalty Kill: 80.4% (90/112)

LEADING SCORERS: Leading Scorers

Savin Virk (9-15-24) Matias Vanhanen (6-31-37)

Connor Dale (9-14-23) Julius Miettinen (14-21-35)

Gavin Garland (8-10-18) Zackary Shantz (12-18-30)

