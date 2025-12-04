Xavier Wendt records first career goal and shutout as Americans blank Broncos

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans (13-9-2-0) goaltender Xavier Wendt became the 11th goalie in Western Hockey League history, and second in Americans franchise history, to score a goal Wednesday night, while also recording his first career shutout, as Tri-City blanked the Swift Current Broncos (8-18-1-0) 4-0 at the Toyota Center.

Tri-City wasted no time and opened the scoring early. After deflecting a long slap shot from the blue line, Crew Martinson jumped on his own rebound for his fourth goal of the season, putting Tri-City ahead just 2:42 into the game.

A few minutes later, as an Americans penalty was winding down, Connor Dale took off on a breakaway through center ice. Coming down the left wing, Dale cut toward the net and pulled the puck to his backhand, sliding it through the five hole of Aiden Eskit, scoring his ninth goal of the season. Dale began the season as a member of the Broncos before being claimed on waivers by Tri-City on October 10.

The Americans carried the 2-0 lead into the intermission, outshooting Swift Current 13-5.

Period two saw a much slower pace as neither team found the back of the net. The closest chance was Broncos captain Hudson Darby hitting the cross bar on a shot from the slot.

Tri-City held their 2-0 advantage heading into the third period with the shots 21-14 Americans.

The score remained 2-0 until late in the third when the Americans finally extended their lead. Savin Virk gained the Broncos line on right wing and fed the puck down to Dale at the bottom of the left circle.

Dale took the pass and quickly slid it toward the top of the crease where Gavin Garland put home his eighth goal of the year with 6:38 remaining.

Swift Current pulled Eskit for the extra attacker with two minutes remaining, setting the stage for Wendt's moment.

As the Broncos dumped the puck down the boards into the Americans end, Wendt came out of his crease to stop it behind the net. He gathered the puck behind the goal before turning and looking up the ice, dropping to a knee and lifting the puck down the ice into the empty Broncos net with one minute left in regulation.

Wendt joined Olaf Kolzig as the only two goalies in Americans franchise history to score a goal. Kolzig accomplished the feat on November 29, 1989 against the Seattle Thunderbirds.

The win was Tri-City's fifth in a row. They now turn to their annual Teddy Bear Toss game when they host the Everett Silvertips (21-3-2-1) Friday night.

Announced attendance was 2,340.







