Tips Win Fourth Straight Home Game over Spokane

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips earned a narrow 2-1 victory over the Spokane Chiefs Wednesday night, picking up their fourth straight home win at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Zack Shantz opened the scoring 2:54 into the first period, popping from the boards to the slot and wristing home his 12th of the season. Brek Liske beat the clock with a four-on-four goal with 0.1 seconds left in the second period, giving the Silvertips a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes of play.

While Coco Armstrong cut the deficit for Spokane to just one with a goal at 19:02 in the third, the Silvertips held firm for the final minute. Anders Miller stopped 18 of 19 in the win, his ninth of the year. Miller is now 7-2-0 with a 2.06 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage as a Silvertip since coming over in a trade from Calgary.

The Silvertips hit the road Friday night to take on the Tri-City Americans before returning home Saturday for Teddy Bear Toss against the Vancouver Giants. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. with doors opening at 4:45 p.m. Fans are encouraged to wrap their stuffed animal donations in plastic bags before entering the arena to ensure sanitary donation.







