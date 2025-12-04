Silvertips Pick up Pair of Dominant Home Wins in Thanksgiving Week
Published on December 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips defended home ice with fervor over Thanksgiving week, besting the Regina Pats 8-3 Wednesday night followed by a 6-0 shutout of the Swift Current Broncos on Friday.
Jaxsin Vaughan opened the scoring Wednesday night with a powerplay goal against his former team 2:43 into play. Fellow former Pat Zackary Shantz also found the back of the net in the game. Carter Bear recorded his third career hat trick in the contest, while Matias Vanhanen logged four assists. Raiden LeGall stopped 31 of 34 in the win.
Rylan Gould continued the theme of reunion success on Friday, registering a goal and two assists against his old team in the Swift Current Broncos. Anders Miller turned aside all 15 shots on goal faced to record his second shutout of the season.
Everett rounded out the week with a 4-3 road loss in Vancouver.
