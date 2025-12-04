Broncos Show Strong Effort Despite 4-0 Loss in Kennewick

Published on December 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







The Swift Current Broncos came up empty handed on Wednesday night, falling 4-0 to the Tri-City Americans at the Toyota Center in Kennewick in the fifth game of their U.S. road trip.

Tri-City set the tone early when Crew Martinson opened the scoring just 2:42 into the first period, finishing a setup from Dylan LeBret and Grady Martin for what would stand as the game-winning goal. The Americans added another at 8:27 when Connor Dale made it 2-0, and Swift Current headed to the intermission looking to regroup after being outshot 13-5.

The Broncos responded with an excellent second period, applying consistent pressure and creating several strong scoring opportunities. They were sharp in the neutral zone as well, breaking up Tri-City rushes and spending more time in the offensive end. Even though outplaying the Americans for stretches and outshooting them 9-8 in the frame, Swift Current still couldn't solve goaltender Xavier Wendt.

Carrying that momentum into the third, the Broncos continued to generate good looks but couldn't catch a break around the net. Tri-City eventually extended its lead when Gavin Garland scored at 13:22, assisted by Connor Dale and Savin Virk. Swift Current pulled the goalie in the final minutes and produced a few more chances with the extra attacker, but the offense still couldn't strike the nylon. Then with the net empty, Wendt took advantage of a loose puck and scored on an end to end shot to seal the Americans' 4-0 victory.

Tri-City finished with a 35-23 edge in shots, while both teams went 0-for-2 on the power play. The Americans also controlled the faceoff circle, winning 36 draws to the Broncos' 15. Despite the loss, Aiden Eskit delivered a solid performance for Swift Current, stopping 31 of 34 shots and keeping the game within reach.

The Broncos' record drops to 8-18-1-0 as they head into the final game of their U.S. road trip, a Friday matchup against the Spokane Chiefs.







Western Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.