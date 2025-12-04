Max Pšenička Named to Czechia World Juniors Preliminary Roster
Published on December 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks are proud to share that defenceman Max Pšenička has been named to Czechia's preliminary roster for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, set to begin later this month in Minnesota.
Pšenička, 18, has produced two goals and eight assists in his second WHL season. The Praha, Czechia native was drafted 46th overall in the second round by the Utah Mammoth at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.
To date, 41 Winterhawks have represented their home country at the World Juniors, with 36 of them playing in the Top Division. That includes one Czech, Marek Alscher, who took home bronze in 2024.
The 2026 World Juniors run from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul and 3M Arena at Maricuci in Minneapolis.
