Game Day Hub: November 29 vs Swift Current

Published on November 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks return to the Glass Palace to host the Swift Current Broncos in their lone matchup of the season. Tonight, we're Keeping Portland Weird with Where's Waldo Night - so come dressed as the hard-to-find character and join the fun!

Puck Drop: 6:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR.

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Follow the Winterhawks: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Saturday, December 6 - 50 Years of Hawkey: Unveiling 40-31 - BUY TICKETS

Sunday, December 7 - Les Schwab Toy Drive - BUY TICKETS

Sunday, December 14 - Les Schwab Teddy Bear Toss - BUY TICKETS

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

The Winterhawks controlled the game from the start, opening the scoring through Alex Weiermair before Jordan Duguay added back-to-back goals to make it 3-0 after one. Portland kept rolling in the second, with Nathan Free scoring early and Weiermair adding his second of the day for his first career four-point performance. Free struck again on a rebound, and Kyle McDonough made it 7-0 before Regina tacked on two late goals. Portland never looked back, cruising to a dominant 7-2 win on home ice.

Broncos Breakdown

The Winterhawks and Broncos meet for their lone matchup of the season, with Portland looking to even the recent head-to-head series after Swift Current claimed two of the last three meetings - one in regulation and one in overtime.

The Broncos enter the night at 8-15-1-0 and aim to bounce back after being shut out 6-0 in Everett on Friday. Portland can expect an energized group, as Swift Current has dropped the first two games of its U.S. Division road swing.

Forward Noah Kosick leads the Broncos with 25 points (7G, 18A), often setting up teammates with his strong playmaking ability.

Hawks Highlights

Winterhawks captain Ryan Miller enters tonight on an 18-game point streak, having hit the scoresheet in every contest since October 13. It stands as the longest point streak in the WHL this season, active or otherwise. A fifth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2025 NHL Draft, Miller has produced 23 points during the streak and now leads Portland with 30 points on the year, including seven goals and a team-high 23 assists.

Portland defenceman Cole Slobodian notched the first three-point game of his WHL career on Friday, recording three assists in the Hawks' 7-2 win over Regina. The Brandon, Manitoba product has already doubled his point total from last season, sitting at eight points (1G, 7A).

Power forward Alex Weiermair delivered his first four-point outing since joining Portland just under a year ago. The 20-year-old leads the team with 30 points and a team-high 14 goals, has nine multi-point games this season, and was named an alternate captain in October. Weiermair was selected in the sixth round of the NHL Draft by the Vegas Golden Knights and attended their rookie camp late this summer before returning to Portland after opening weekend.

Darby Duel

Tonight brings another family showdown in the Dub, as Winterhawks defenceman Griffin Darby faces off against his brother, Hudson, and their father, Regan, in the teams' only meeting of the season. Hudson was traded from Portland to Swift Current at the start of the year, and Regan stepped in as Interim Head Coach on November 14. Griffin, 17, has appeared in 67 games for the Winterhawks after being drafted 17th overall in the 2023 WHL draft by Portland.

This marks the second time this year the Hawks have seen a three-member family matchup, following the Domenichelli meeting in Vancouver on October 24.

Download the Cue App

The Portland Winterhawks are introducing a brand-new smartphone light show experience this season, powered by CUE's "Light Show" platform. Fans will be able to sync their phone screens and flashlights to the in-arena presentation, turning the entire crowd into part of the show during key moments like player intros and intermissions. The result? An immersive, high-energy environment where your phone becomes a spotlight and you're actively part of the spectacle.

Make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the Winterhawks App, click on the Lightshow button, enable/accept the permissions, and be ready to join in the fun!

Winterhawks 50/50

Tonight's Winterhawks Foundation 50/50 is live! Half of the prize pot will go to our winner, and the other portion of the proceeds will benefit Portland youth hockey, the Tom's Tykes program, and the Players' Education Fund. BUY RAFFLE TICKETS HERE.

Loud Cups

The Winterhawks are thrilled to announce the Loud Cup as the team's official noisemaker! Be sure to grab yours at the Team Store at entry T. All season ticket holders can pick up their official STH exclusive Loud Cup at the info window located across from Entry A.

Noisemakers of any kind, such as cowbells, whistles, foghorns/airhorns and plastic horns such as vuvuzelas and didgeridoos are not permitted in the VMC.

Toyota Fast Pass

All Toyota Key Holders and Season Ticket Holders can take advantage of the Toyota Fast Pass Lane, located at the northernmost entrance of the main doors.

Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

Kids' Corner presented by Seebee Construction

We invite all fans to visit our Winterhawks Kids Corner located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse by entry F. Play foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or check out a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at Seebee Construction for making the fun activities in the Kids Corner possible.

Score More Chicken

All fans in attendance at Winterhawks home games this season will receive a coupon for a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich whenever the Hawks score four or more goals! Be sure to grab your coupon on the way out after the game.

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.

STAY SOCIAL: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok -

Winterhawks Season Ticket Memberships and 20-Game Plans are on sale NOW for the 2025-26 season. Pick the membership that works best for you, save big, and enjoy Winterhawks hockey year-round. Our Season Ticket Memberships allow you to enjoy the same, great seat to the biggest Winterhawks games of the season.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.