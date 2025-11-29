T-Birds Sunk by the Royals

Published on November 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







VICTORIA, B.C. - The Seattle Thunderbirds road struggles continue as they dropped a 5-3 decision to the Victoria Royals Friday at Save On Foods Memorial Centre. The loss dropped the T-Birds road record to 2-7. After a day off Saturday, the T-Birds and Royals will face each other again Sunday afternoon, also in Victoria

Not too many positives to pull from that one," lamented head coach Matt O'Dette of the effort. "We had to scratch our captain (Braeden Cootes, illness) right before the game but there are enough players to win these games. We challenged our guys to show up and play on the road the way we play at home. That didn't happen tonight."

Seattle (11-9-2-0) surrendered the game's first seven shots and the first goal as Victoria struck first at 8:29. Eight minutes later the T-Birds tied it on Antonio Martorana's team leading 14th of the season. Logan Miller and Kaleb Hartmann earned the assists.

The Royals regained the lead at 5:13 of the second period. Seattle responded by scoring two goals on their first two shots of the period. Matej Pekar tied it with ninth of the season at 5:13 and Brendan Rudolph gave the T-Birds their only lead at 10:56 with his seventh. Both goals were unassisted.

It took less than two minutes for Victoria to tie it up, scoring at 12:01. They went back on top at 18:38. The Thunderbirds couldn't find the equalizer in the third period, despite outshooting the Royals 12-7. It didn't help that Seattle was 0-for-5 on the power play.

The Thunderbirds were outshot for the first time in seven games, 36-23. They mustered just 11 shots through the first two periods. "A pretty disappointing effort," remarked O'Dette. "Habits, details, defensively, with the puck, we got what we deserved."

T-BIRD EXTRAS

Seattle's five games streak of at least 40 shots on goal ended in the loss. The T-Birds did hold the WHL's seventh ranked power play without a goal, surrendering just two power play chances.

In addition to the Cootes illness, the T-Birds were also without Hyde Davidson and Colton Gerrior who are both dealing with upped body injuries.

After the Sunday game in Victoria, The Thunderbirds will play five of seven games before the holiday break at home.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.