Tigers Edge Out Raiders, 3-2

Published on November 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers took on the Raiders for the first of four matchups this season on Saturday, November 29th in the Art Hauser Centre. The Tigers were 3-0-1-0 against the Raiders in the 2024-25 regular season, and topped the Raiders 4-0 in round two of the 2025 WHL Playoffs.

The first period belonged to the Tigers offensively as they opened the game with back-to-back goals before the halfway point of the first period. Riley Steen got the party started with his second career goal at 4:06. Steen one-timed a rebound off of a Noah Davidson shot to get the Tigers on the board. Markus Ruck connected for the secondary assist.

The Tabbies kept their foot on the gas with a goal exactly 3:00 later from Jonas Woo. Woo picked up a pass from his D-partner Bryce Pickford and walked all the way from the blue line to the slot. After taking advantage of the time and space given to him, Woo fired a wrist shot into the top left corner for his 11th goal this month, and 14th of the year. Markus Ruck picked up his second assist of the night on the power play goal. Medicine Hat outshot Prince Albert 11-6 in the first period, continuing their offensive momentum from the previous night's 9-3 win in Saskatoon.

Things started to even out for both clubs in the second period as it took a while for the Tigers to register their first shot of the period. They would register a total of seven shots to PA's nine in the second frame. The offensive momentum may have slowed down slightly for the Tigers, but their physical game picked up immensely. Cam Parr did what he does best and turned up the heat by throwing some big checks on the Prince Albert players. Steen followed up his goal in the first period with a fight in the second period to get both teams fired up. Safe to say, the importance of Saturday's game was felt on both sides, and the energy was high in the Art Hauser Centre.

The Raiders answered the Tigers' back-to-back first period goals with back-to-back tallies of their own in the second period. The first came from Jonah Sivertson just past the halfway point of the game at 10:55. The tying goal came less than 3:00 later at 13:41 from Daxon Rudolph on the power play.

Goaltending and defence came up big for the Tigers in the second period to keep the game close. Jordan Switzer had a save of the year candidate in the second period that was pivotal for keeping the Tigers in the game. Stretching across his crease, Switzer reached back with the glove and robbed the Raiders of an important goal. The Tigers went into the second intermission tied 2-2.

The two clubs seemed to be at a stalemate with neither being able to find the back of the net for most of the third frame. Medicine Hat edged out Prince Albert in the shots department 8-7 for the third period, but Prince Albert had plenty of high-danger opportunities.

Switzer continued to make big saves for the Tigers to keep the game close, with the Raiders coming very close to taking the lead on several instances. The Raiders put the pressure on the Tigers late in the third, but all it took was one opportunity the other way for the Tigers to take the lead late in the period.

Kadon McCann scored the eventual game winner in the dying seconds in dramatic fashion. McCann blocked a clearing attempt from the Raiders, and the puck bounced up in the air and into the back of the net to give the Tigers a 3-2 lead with 1:37 remaining in regulation.

Prince Albert put the pressure on Medicine Hat in the third period, but McCann being in the right place at the right time combined with stellar goaltending and defence on the other side of the ice ended this one in favour of the Tigers. The game ended with a score of 3-2, and Medicine Hat outshot their opponent 26-22.

Special Teams:

PP: 1/2 - 50.0%

PK: 3/4 - 75.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Daxon Rudolph (1G) - Prince Albert

Markus Ruck (2A) - Medicine Hat

Jonah Sivertson (1G) - Prince Albert

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Jordan Switzer

The Tigers are back in action on Wednesday, December 3rd to take on the Raiders for the second game in a row, this time in Co-op Place. tickets are available at the door or at Tixx.ca.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.