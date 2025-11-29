Preview: Americans vs Cougars - November 29, 2025
Published on November 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Americans vs Cougats
Saturday, November 29, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT
Baby Race
LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans bent but didn't break last night, losing their 2-0 lead in the first minute of the third period but later scoring three goals in under four minutes in a 5-2 victory over Kelowna. Connor Dale led the charge with two goals and two assists with his linemates Savin Virk (0-3-3) and Gavin Garland (1-1-2) also having strong performances. Xavier Wendt turned aside 33 shots in goal, improving his league-leading save percentage to .925.
VS PRINCE GEORGE: Tonight is the fourth and final meeting between the Americans and Cougars in 2025-26. Prince George won the first meeting 3-2 Octber 11 before a 4-3 Americans win the next night. Prince George skated into the Toyota Center hammered Tri-City 9-3 in the last meeting on October 18.
Team Comparison
Tri-City Americans Prince George Cougars
Record: 11-9-2-0 Record: 17-7-0-0
Conference Ranking: 9th Conference Ranking: 2nd
Goals For: 65 Goals For: 96
Goals Against: 72 Goals Against: 62
Power Play: 19.7% (14/71) Power Play: 37.2% (35/94)
Penalty Kill: 71.6% (48/67) Penalty Kill: 85.4% (70/82)
Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:
Savin Virk (8-13-21) Terik Parascak (19-16-35)
Connor Dale (7-12-19) Kooper Gizowski (12-23-35)
Gavin Garland (6-10-16) Brock Souch (6-24-30)
Around the Concourse:
Section C: Chuck-A-Puck
Section R: Chuck-A-Puck
Gesa Autograph Booth: Charlie Elick
Jersey Auction: Charlie Elick #77 (Blue)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
Follow us on social media: Twitter » Facebook » Instagram.
Western Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2025
- Giants Goaltender Pyne Superb in 3-2 Win Over Vees - Vancouver Giants
- Preview: Americans vs Cougars - November 29, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Vees Fall in Shootout - Penticton Vees
- T-Birds Sunk by the Royals - Seattle Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.