Preview: Americans vs Cougars - November 29, 2025

Published on November 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Americans vs Cougats

Saturday, November 29, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT

Baby Race

LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans bent but didn't break last night, losing their 2-0 lead in the first minute of the third period but later scoring three goals in under four minutes in a 5-2 victory over Kelowna. Connor Dale led the charge with two goals and two assists with his linemates Savin Virk (0-3-3) and Gavin Garland (1-1-2) also having strong performances. Xavier Wendt turned aside 33 shots in goal, improving his league-leading save percentage to .925.

VS PRINCE GEORGE: Tonight is the fourth and final meeting between the Americans and Cougars in 2025-26. Prince George won the first meeting 3-2 Octber 11 before a 4-3 Americans win the next night. Prince George skated into the Toyota Center hammered Tri-City 9-3 in the last meeting on October 18.

Team Comparison

Tri-City Americans Prince George Cougars

Record: 11-9-2-0 Record: 17-7-0-0

Conference Ranking: 9th Conference Ranking: 2nd

Goals For: 65 Goals For: 96

Goals Against: 72 Goals Against: 62

Power Play: 19.7% (14/71) Power Play: 37.2% (35/94)

Penalty Kill: 71.6% (48/67) Penalty Kill: 85.4% (70/82)

Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:

Savin Virk (8-13-21) Terik Parascak (19-16-35)

Connor Dale (7-12-19) Kooper Gizowski (12-23-35)

Gavin Garland (6-10-16) Brock Souch (6-24-30)

Around the Concourse:

Section C: Chuck-A-Puck

Section R: Chuck-A-Puck

Gesa Autograph Booth: Charlie Elick

Jersey Auction: Charlie Elick #77 (Blue)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

