Giants Goaltender Pyne Superb in 3-2 Win Over Vees

Published on November 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants' Kelton Pyne

Penticton, B.C. - Vancouver Giants netminder Kelton Pyne stole the show on Friday night in Penticton, making a career-high 46 saves in a 3-2 shootout win over the Penticton Vees.

The win was the Giants' 10th of the season. They now have an overall record of 10-14-1-1. The Vees fall to 11-7-3-3.

Pyne made 37 saves in regulation, plus nine in the 3-on-3 overtime, before going 3-for-3 in the shootout.

Cameron Schmidt scored just five seconds into the first - tying the WHL record for fastest goal to start a game - while Tyus Sparks hit double digits with his 10th goal of the season.

Jacob Kvasnicka and Ryden Evers had the goals for the Vees.

GAME SUMMARY

Right off the opening faceoff, Schmidt one-handed the puck past defenceman Callum Stone and skated onto the loose puck at the right circle, quickly snapping it home past the blocker side of goaltender Andrew Reyelts for his 16th goal of the season.

Midway through the second period of play, Luca Pura chipped the puck from behind the net in front to Sparks, who quickly roofed it to extend Vancouver's lead to 2-0.

The Vees poured on the pressure in the third period.

Kvasnicka put home a loose puck in front off a rebound to cut the Giants lead in half at the 7:17 mark.

Then with only 1:45 remaining in regulation, Evers one-timed a shot past Pyne off a feed from Kvasnicka to tie the game and send it to overtime.

The Giants had the first possession and first good chance off the stick of Ryan Lin, but after that it was all Vees. Penticton had numerous chances, including several in the final minute alone, but Pyne turned away chance after chance.

In the shootout, Titlbach was the first to score as the third shooter, beating Reyelts with a cheeky chip shot over the blocker.

Pyne then made a save on defenceman Ethan Weber to end the game.

STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 10/10/4/3 = 27 | PEN - 16/8/15/9 = 48

PP: VAN- 0/1 | PEN - 0/0

Face-Offs: VAN - 32 | PEN - 30

3 STARS

1st: VAN - Kelton Pyne - 46 Saves on 48 Shots

2nd: PEN - Jacob Kvasnicka - 1G, 1A, 5 SOG, +1

3rd: PEN - Ryden Evers - 1G, 1A, 5 SOG, +1

GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: SO WIN - Kelton Pyne (46 saves / 48 shots) + 3/3 in shootout

Penticton: SO LOSS - Andrew Reyelts (25 saves / 27 shots) + 2/3 in shootout

THEY SAID IT

"We're pretty pumped, obviously. A hard fought game. From our goalie out, everyone played extremely well to a man. The first two periods especially, I thought they were two of our best all year. It's obviously been a bit of a tough stretch, so to have the guys believe and play that way was outstanding." - Assistant Coach Gaelan Patterson

"It was just an incredible performance [from Pyne]. You could see it in his eyes throughout the game. He was just completely dialled in. He was putting the team on his back to get us the two points. It was awesome to see and we're so happy for him and the team. He's a funny character, so when a guy like that plays his heart out, everyone is just all over it." - Assistant Coach Gaelan Patterson on the performance of goaltender Kelton Pyne

