Vees Fall Late to Blazers
Published on November 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
The Penticton Vees battled back from four separate deficits on Saturday night but were unable to gain a lead falling 7-5 to the Kamloops Blazers.
The Vees fall to 11-8-3-3 on the season with the loss.
The Blazers struck first at 9:40 of the first period when Rhett Ravndahl put home his fourth of the season.
The Vees would answer back with Ethan Weber wristing a shot through traffic from the point that found the high blocker side. It was his third of the year that made the game 1-1. Kamloops would re-gain the lead late in the first with Andrew Thompson finding the net for his first of the year.
In the second period Jacob Kvasnicka quickly evened the game again firing home his 12th of the year to make the score 2-2.
Once again the Blazers took the lead back off the stick of Nathan Behm at 10:01.
Brooks DeMars registered his first WHL goal on a net front battle to tie the game 3-3 with 13:27 to go in the second period. Back to back goals from Tommy Lafreniere and Cooper Moore made the score 5-3 Kamloops heading into the final frame.
For the fourth time of the night the Vees tied up the game. First, it was Nolan Stevenson ripping a shot from the point to make it 5-4. Then, Brady Birnie took a pass from Ryden Evers and slid the puck five-hole to make the score 5-5.
At 16:14 of the third the Blazers took the lead for the final time with Dryden Deobald scoring his first WHL goal to make it 6-5.
Kamloops would add an empty netter to make the final score 7-5.
GAME STATS
Shots:
Vees- 28
Blazers- 27
Scoring:
Vees- Ethan Weber, Jacob Kvasnicka, Brooks DeMars, Nolan Stevenson, Brady Birnie
Blazers- Rhett Ravndahl, Andrew Thomson, Nathan Behm, Tommy Lafreniere (2), Cooper Moore, Dryden Deobald
Power Plays:
Vees- 1/1
Blazers- 1/3
Goaltending:
Vees- AJ Reyelts - 21/27
Blazers- Logan Edmonstone - 23/28
Up Next: The Vees are back in Kamloops Friday, Dec. 5 to take on the Blazers for a 7:00PM puck drop.
