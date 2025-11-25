Vees Announce Upcoming Game Promotions

The Penticton Vees announced today the game themes for Friday, Nov. 28 and Saturday, Dec. 6 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

On Nov. 28 the Vees will host Indigenous Night at the SOEC when they take on the Vancouver Giants for a 7:00PM puck drop. The Vees will be sporting specialty jerseys for the occasion designed by 16 year-old Delaney Gabriel who is part of Sylix Nation and the Penticton Indian Band.

"I have made this design because it resembles freedom and the loss that our ancestors went through while still leaving room for the Vees logo," explained Gabriel. "The two children, one has long hair and a feather representing the culture and sacredness. The other a child in a uniform shirt and short hair, which represents youth and what they endured in residential school (they cut their hair and stripped them of their cultural identity), The birds represent freedom, and their freedom, to gain what ancestors and relatives lost for centuries are now starting to gain it back."

"I would like to thank the Penticton Vees for hosting this event and would like to welcome the community of Penticton and surrounding areas to attend this Indigenous celebration," said Penticton Indian Band Chief Greg Gabriel.

The speciality jerseys will be revealed on social media later this week and will be auctioned off online following the game.

Then, on Saturday, Dec. 6, the Vees will host the Teddy Bear Toss when they take on the Kamloops Blazers for a 6:00PM start.

Following the game the Teddy Bears will be donated to the Salvation Army as well as the Shop of Wonders by Bethel Church.

Stuffed toys, toques and mittens are all welcome to be donated!

