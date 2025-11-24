Hurlbert, Boettiger & Carter Star in WHL Weekly Awards for November 24

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Kamloops Blazers forward JP Hurlbert has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, November 23.

This represents Hurlbert's second time being named Tempo WHL Player of the Week, after he was previously recognized on September 29.

Hurlbert, a 17-year-old product of Allen, Texas, tallied six points (4G-2A) and a plus-2 rating in three games as the Blazers went 2-1-0-0 this past week.

Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, Hurlbert was assigned an 'A' rating in NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List on October 20. This week, he is in Alberta representing Team CHL at the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge, with games set for Tuesday, November 25, at Calgary, and Wednesday, November 26, at Lethbridge.

The 6-foot, 182-pound right winger started his week with two goals in a 5-4 overtime victory at Tri-City on Tuesday, November 18. Hurlbert opened the scoring 47 seconds into the game, giving Kamloops a 1-0 lead with his 15th goal of the season. After Tri-City responded midway through the opening period, Hurlbert restored the Kamloops advantage 70 seconds later, putting the Blazers back in front. He was named second star of the game for his efforts.

Back on home ice, Hurlbert chipped in with two assists as the Blazers fell to the Portland Winterhawks by a 7-4 margin on Friday, November 21. Early in the third period, the WHL rookie set up Edmonton Oilers prospect Tommy Lafreniere for his 16th goal of the campaign, before helping Chicago Blackhawks prospect Nathen Behm register his 15th goal of the season.

The Blazers found their way back into the win column Saturday, November 22, defeating the Wenatchee Wild by a 4-2 score, thanks in part to another two-goal performance from Hurlbert. Once again, Hurlbert opened the scoring in the first period, and on this night, he closed the scoring with an empty-net marker to give his team some insurance.

With 44 points (18G-26A) in 25 games, Hurlbert leads the WHL in scoring. With 18 goals, he is tied atop the WHL charts with a pair of Washington Capitals first-round draft picks - Terik Parascak (Prince George Cougars) and Lynden Lakovic (Moose Jaw Warriors). Hurlbert's 26 assists ranked third in the WHL.

Originally selected by the Blazers in the first round (20th overall) of the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, Hurlbert signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Blazers on August 26, 2025.

Coming out of the weekend, the Blazers (11-10-2-2) rank third in the WHL's B.C. Division.

Next up, Hurlbert will represent Team CHL at the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge in Calgary and Lethbridge, this Tuesday and Wednesday. Tickets are available for both games at CHL.ca. For those unable to attend in person, both games will be broadcast nationally in Canada by TSN, while viewers in the United States can stream for free on Victory+ or watch on NHL Network. Check local listings for up-to-date scheduling.

Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Semeniuk, Moose Jaw Warriors

September 29, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

October 14, 2025: Noah Kosick, Swift Current Broncos

October 20, 2025: Kooper Gizowski, Prince George Cougars

October 27, 2025: Caden Brown, Regina Pats

November 3, 2025: Max Curran, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Luke Mistelbacher, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 17, 2025: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

ROCKETS NETMINDER BOETTIGER NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Kelowna Rockets netminder Harrison Boettiger has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, November 23, 2025.

Boettiger, a 17-year-old product of Wheat Ridge, Colo., went 2-0-0 with a 1.53 goals-against average and .955 save percentage this past week.

Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, Boettiger was assigned a 'B' rating in NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List on October 20. This week, he is in Alberta representing Team CHL at the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge, with games set for Tuesday, November 25, at Calgary, and Wednesday, November 26, at Lethbridge.

The 6-foot-3, 193-pound puckstopper started his week with a 27-save, first-star performance as the Rockets knocked off the Edmonton Oil Kings by a 5-2 score on Wednesday, November 19 at Prospera Place.

On Friday, November 21, in a 6-3 loss versus Everett, Boettiger came on in relief during the second period, going more than 36 minutes while facing 29 shots and turning aside 28 of them.

The first-year WHL goaltender finished his week with a 30-save effort Saturday, November 22, as the Rockets clipped the Portland Winterhawks by a score of 2-1. Boettiger saved his best for last, stopping 13 of 14 shots in the third period to backstop the Rockets. He was named first star of the game for his performance.

Through 10 games this season, Boettiger is 5-2-1-1 with a 2.37 GAA and .921 SV%. He ranks among the WHL leaders in GAA (second) and save percentage (third).

Originally selected by the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the first round (fourth overall) of the 2022 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, Boettiger was acquired by the Rockets in a blockbuster trade that sent Seattle Kraken prospect Caden Price to the Hurricanes ahead of the 2025 WHL Trade Deadline.

Boettiger went on to sign a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Rockets on June 23, 2025.

Coming out of the weekend, the Rockets (10-7-3-1) sit seventh in the WHL's Western Conference, having gone 6-2-2-0 over their previous 10 games.

Next up, Boettiger will represent Team CHL at the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge in Calgary and Lethbridge, this Tuesday and Wednesday. Tickets are available for both games at CHL.ca. For those unable to attend in person, both games will be broadcast nationally in Canada by TSN, while viewers in the United States can stream for free on Victory+ or watch on NHL Network. Check local listings for up-to-date scheduling.

Boettiger is in the unique position of having represented the U.S. National Team Development Program during the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge in London and Oshawa, Ont.

Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

September 29, 2025: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings

October 14, 2025: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades

October 20, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

October 27, 2025: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

November 3, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

November 10, 2025: Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders

November 17, 2025: Anders Miller, Everett Silvertips

WARRIORS DEFENCEMAN CARTER NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman Colt Carter has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, November 23, 2025.

Carter, a 16-year-old product of Drayton Valley, Alta., recorded five assists and a plus-3 rating as the Warriors went 1-1-0-0 this past week.

The 5-foot-9, 160-pound Carter started his week with a three-assist effort on Tuesday, November 18, as the Warriors fell 6-4 to the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings. He scored a primary assist on the game's opening goal by captain Lynden Lakovic, before adding a secondary helper on another first-period strike from Riley Thorpe. Carter wrapped up his night with another assist on a second-period goal by Gage Nagel. Carter was named second star of the game for his three-assist night.

The Warriors returned to the win column Saturday, November 22, edging the Swift Current Broncos by a 3-2 margin, with Carter registering two assists to earn first-star recognition. During the second period of play, he set up Connor Schmidt to give Moose Jaw a 2-1 advantage. Midway through the third period, he helped Pavel McKenzie find the back of the net on a power play to put the Warriors in front for good.

After making his WHL debut in 2024-25, Carter has racked up 18 points (4G-14A) in 18 games to start the 2025-26 campaign. He is fresh off winning a gold medal with Canada Red at the 2025 U17 Hockey Challenge earlier this month.

Originally selected by the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the sixth round (132nd overall) of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, Carter was acquired by the Warriors in a blockbuster trade that sent Winnipeg Jets prospect Brayden Yager to Lethbridge ahead of the 2025 WHL Trade Deadline.

In 25 career WHL games, Carter has tallied 18 points (4G-14A).

Coming out of the weekend, the Warriors (11-11-1-1) rank sixth in the WHL's Eastern Conference.

Next up, Carter and the Warriors visit the Calgary Hitmen (12-6-3-1) Thursday, November 27 (7 p.m. MT) at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week

September 22, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

September 29, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 6, 2025: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

October 14, 2025: Carter Casey, Medicine Hat Tigers

October 20, 2025: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen

October 27, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 3, 2025: Dylan Dean, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen

November 17, 2024: Brock England, Seattle Thunderbirds







