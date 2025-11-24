Boychuk, Brodziak Inducted into Warriors and Legends Hall of Fame

Published on November 24, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors have inducted alumni Johnny Boychuk and Kyle Brodziak into the Moose Jaw Warriors and Legends Hall of Fame.

"The community feeling that we had and continue to have here is very much appreciated," said Warriors' alumnus Lane Manson in his alumni address on Saturday night. "Playing in Moose Jaw, you really felt like you were really playing for a community, with a community, in a community, [and] it's a special experience."

After being acquired by the Moose Jaw Warriors from the Calgary Hitmen during the 2002 WHL season, Johnny Boychuk played 89 games in the Warriors uniform, tallying 18 goals, 37 assists, and 55 points. Between Calgary and Moose Jaw, Boychuk registered 38 goals and 133 points in 266 games.

"The true measure of a Warrior isn't written on trophies or banners, it's written in character and how you show up, how you fight for the people beside you, and how you carry lessons you learn and go forward along the way after the final whistle," said Boychuk. "The character, the toughness, the heart, it's become part of who I am, and that's why I'll always be a Warrior."

Drafted by the Moose Jaw Warriors 14th overall at the 1999 WHL Prospects Draft, Kyle Brodziak appeared in 273 games in the Warriors uniform, notching 81 goals and 185 points. As Captain, Brodziak led the Warriors to their first East Division title in the 2003-2004 season.

"I hope that you're as proud as I am to be a part of this family," said Brodziak, addressing the current players, alumni, and staff in attendance. "I hope I was able to do your organization proud while I was a part of it."

Congratulations to the Warriors and Legends Hall of Fame class of 2025, Johnny Boychuk and Kyle Brodziak.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.