Peyton Kettles Signs ELC with Penguins

KELOWNA, BC - The Pittsburgh Penguins announced today that they have signed Kelowna Rockets defenseman Peyton Kettles to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Kettles, Pittsburgh's second-round selection (39th overall) in the 2025 NHL Draft, has appeared in five games so far in 2025-26 split between the Swift Current Broncos and the Kelowna Rockets, where he has recorded one goal and two assists. Kettles attended Pittsburgh's 2025 training camp and development camp this past summer. Kettles was acquired earlier in the year through a trade between the Rockets and the Broncos.

The 6-foot-6, 196-pound defenseman has appeared in a total of 121 games in the WHL with Swift Current and Kelowna, accumulating eight goals, 22 assists, and 30 points. He's also dressed for 13 playoff games, notching four assists. The Winnipeg, Manitoba, native won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Kettles underwent successful right shoulder surgery this past Friday at UPMC Shadyside Hospital. The surgery was performed by Penguins head team physician Dr. Dharmesh Vyas.

The Kelowna Rockets would like to congratulate Peyton on signing his entry-level contract and wish him the best as he continues to recover!







