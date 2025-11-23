Rockets Take Teddy Bear Toss Win Over Winterhawks, 2-1
Published on November 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
Kelowna Rockets' Tomas Poletin, Nate Corbet, Tij Iginla, Mazden Leslie, and Carson Wetsch on Teddy Bear Toss Night
(Kelowna Rockets)
The Kelowna Rockets closed out Teddy Bear Toss night with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Portland Winterhawks, backed by a stellar performance from goaltender Harrison Boettiger and timely scoring at key moments.
GAME SUMMARY
The annual Teddy Bear Toss got underway early, as Tomas Poletin (12) blasted home a one-timer from the slot on the power play at 6:32 of the first period, sending thousands of teddy bears raining down onto the ice at Prospera Place. The goal came off a crisp pass from Tij Iginla, with Mazden Leslie drawing the secondary assist.
Tempers flared shortly after, with multiple scrums and several major penalties leading to a chaotic, fight-filled end to the opening period. Despite the physicality, the Rockets maintained their composure and carried a 1-0 lead into the intermission.
Early in the second, Kelowna doubled the lead when Mazden Leslie (3), playing in his 300th career WHL game, jumped into the play and finished a slick feed from Carson Wetsch. Leslie cut inside the crease and tucked the puck home for the eventual game-winner, with Will Sharpe also picking up an assist.
Portland pushed hard in the third and finally broke through at 14:13 on a goal from Cole Slobodian, but Boettiger shut the door the rest of the way. The Rockets held strong through a late Winterhawks surge to secure the win.
Harrison Boettiger earned First Star honours with a composed 30-save performance.
ADDITIONAL STATS
Shots on Goal: Kelowna 25 | Portland 31
Power Play: Kelowna 1/2 | Portland 0/5
Faceoffs: Kelowna 34 | Portland 33
UP NEXT
The Rockets hit the road for a three-game road trip starting with a midweek matchup on Wednesday, November 27 against the Spokane Chiefs.
Images from this story
|
Kelowna Rockets' Tomas Poletin, Nate Corbet, Tij Iginla, Mazden Leslie, and Carson Wetsch on Teddy Bear Toss Night
