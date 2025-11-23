Tigers Come Back To Beat Hitmen, 7-6, In Shootout

Published on November 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers took on the Hitmen in Co-op Place for the fourth time this season. The Tigers were 2-1-0-0 against the Hitmen before Saturday night's game. It was also the second of three matchups between the clubs within a five-day stretch.

Although it was Tigers Fight Cancer night in Co-op Place, the players on the ice decided to add another theme to Saturday's match: goals. and lots of them. The scoring kicked off early in the first period with a goal from Kadon McCann at 4:03. McCann one-timed a pass from the corner past the Calgary goaltender for his fourth goal in three games. Carter Cunningham and Kade Stengrim connected with McCann for the assists on the opening goal. The Hitmen answered back with three straight goals of their own. The first coming at 5:34 from Ethan Moore, followed by a tally from Harrison Lodewyk at 9:37. Ben MacBeath gave Calgary a 3-1 lead over Medicine Hat just over the haflway point of the first period at 10:22. Veeti Väisänen broke the Hitmen's goal streak with his second of the year at 12:58. Väisänen one-timed a turnover from the top of the left circle to make it a one goal game. The Hitmen capped off the first period scoring frenzy with a goal from Andrei Molgachev at 19:01. The Tigers were outshot in 12-10 in the first period and trailed the Hitmen 4-2 at the first intermission.

Both teams continued to find the back of the net in the second period, with the Tigers grabbing the first of the frame at 1:05. Väisänen scored his second of the night on the power play with another one-timer. This time off of a pass from Tyson Moss. Gavin Kor picked up the secondary assist on the goal. The Hitmen tallied two in a row with Brandon Gorzynski getting the first of the two at 5:08. Harrison Lodewyk scored a power play goal at 10:32 to make it 6-3. Noah Davidson gave the Tigers some momentum to carry into the third period with a late goal at 18:50. Davidson put away a rebound off of a shot from Josh Van Mulligen with a backhand shot for his sixth of the year. Medicine Hat outshot Calgary 11-5 in the second period. They went into the third period trailing 6-4.

The third period was the strongest period of the night for the Tigers. They managed to keep Calgary off of the scoresheet and only allowed nine shots as they managed to put up 14 of their own. Carter Casey made the big saves for the Tigers when it mattered and finished the night with 16 saves on 19 shots. The Tiger twins, Markus and Liam Ruck, connected on a beautiful give-and-go goal to bring Medicine hat within one at 3:14. Yaroslav Bryzgalov tied the game after stealing the puck from the Hitmen and putting a perfectly placed wrist shot top shelf at 13:33. After three straight goals from the Tabbies, the game was tied 6-6 and went into overtime.

The overtime period was all Tigers as they carried forward their momentum from the third period. Medicine Hat was given a crucial 4-on-3 power play in the overtime period which allowed for some big rushes and high-danger scoring chances. Despite the pressure from the Tigers, the Hitmen managed to get through the overtime period unscathed. Davidson and Liam Ruck found the back of the net in the shootout, and Casey sealed the deal for the Tigers, securing the 6-7 shootout win.

Special Teams:

PP: 1/4 - 25.0%

PK: 0/3 - 0.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Veeti Väisänen (2G) - Medicine Hat

Andrei Molgachev (1G, 1A) - Calgary

Carter Casey (19SH, 16SV) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Kadon McCann

The Tigers are back in action on Sunday, November 23rd for their third matchup with the Hitmen in five days. This time, the Tigers will be travelling to Calgary to take on the Hitmen in the Saddledome.







