Game Preview: Game 25 AT Hitmen

Published on November 23, 2025

Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the fifth of eight matchups between the two central division clubs this season. This is also the third time the teams will meet within the past five days. The Tigers are 3-1-0-0 against the Hitmen so far this season. Markus Ruck (2G, 5A) leads the team with seven points in four games against the Hitmen.

2025-26 Season Series:

Calgary 6 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Nov 22 2025) SO Medicine Hat 2 @ Calgary 4 (Oct 10 2025)

Medicine Hat 6 @ Calgary 2 (Nov 19 2025) Calgary 1 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Oct 4 2025)

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 5 @ Calgary 2 (Mar 23 2025) Medicine Hat 3 @ Calgary 4 (Dec 29 2024) OT

Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Jan 18 2025) SO Calgary 3 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Nov 30 2024)

Medicine Hat 3 @ Calgary 0 (Jan 17 2025) Medicine Hat 4 @ Calgary 3 (Oct 30 2024) SO

Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Dec 30 2024) Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Oct 23 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Calgary

13-6-3-2 12-6-2-1

Central - 2nd Central - 3rd

East - 3rd East - 5th

Home - 7-1-1-1 Home - 5-4-0-0

Away - 6-5-2-1 Away - 7-2-2-1

Last 10 - 4-2-2-2 Last 10 - 5-3-1-1

Streak - W1 Streak - L3

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Calgary

47-17-3-1 45-17-3-3

Central - 1st Central - 2nd

East - 1st East - 2nd

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 26-6-1-1

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 19-11-2-2

Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Hitmen 7-6 in a shootout on Saturday, November 22nd in Co-op Place. Veeti Väisänen (2G) led the team with two points on the night. Kadon McCann, Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Liam Ruck, and Noah Davidson also found the back of the net for the Tigers. Liam Ruck would also score the shootout winner for the Tigers.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Markus Ruck (25) GAA - Carter Casey (3.06)

Goals - Bryce Pickford (12) Save % - Carter Casey (.887)

Assists - Markus Ruck (20) Wins - Jordan Switzer (8)

PIMs - Cam Parr (28) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+19)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 23.0%

Penalty Kill: 79.8%

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Assists Markus Ruck - 20 (T-9th)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 11 (3rd)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 2 (T-1st)

Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-7th)

Carter Cunningham - 1 (T-7th)

Game Winning Goals Liam Ruck - 2 (T-10th)

Insurance Goals Dayton Reschny - 2 (T-4th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +19 (T-4th)

Bryce Pickford - +18 (T-6th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 8 (T-9th)

Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-3rd)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Kadon McCann 4 Game Point Streak - 7 Points

Veeti Väisänen 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Carter Cunningham 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points

Kadon McCann 3 Game Goal Streak - 4 Goals

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Misha Volotovskii 250 Career Games Played 248 Career Games Played

Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts

Jonas Woo 150 Career Penalty Minutes 147 Career Penalty Minutes

Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 13 Forwards - 8 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Misha Volotovskii, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer

U.S.A. (6) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Kyle Heger, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Preliminary Players To Watch:

(B rating - 2nd or 3rd round, C rating - 4th or 5th round, W rating - 6th or 7th round)

B (3) Kyle Heger, Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck

C (2) Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Carter Casey

W (4) Kadon McCann, Riley Steen, Kade Stengrim, Jordan Switzer

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

VS Calgary Hitmen 7-6 OTW @ Saskatoon Blades - Fri. Nov 28 7:00PM (ST)

@ Red Deer Rebels 4-3 OTL @ Prince Albert - Sat. Nov 29 7:00PM (ST)

@ Calgary Hitmen 6-2 W VS Prince Albert - Wed. Dec 3 7:00OM (MST)

@ Brandon Wheat Kings 6-5 OTL @ Moose Jaw - Fri. Dec 5 7:00PM (ST)

@ Regina Pats 4-3 OTW VS Wenatchee - Sat. Dec 6 7:00PM (MST)







