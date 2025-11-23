Giants Suffer Tough OT Defeat to Americans

Published on November 23, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants lost a heartbreaker on Saturday night at Langley Events Centre, falling 4-3 in overtime to the visiting Tri-City Americans.

The Giants' overall record now stands at 9-13-1-1, while the Americans improve to 10-9-2-0.

Vancouver surrendered the game-tying goal in the final minute of regulation and then Savin Virk scored the overtime winner for Tri-City just 27 seconds into the extra frame.

Brett Olson, Tyus Sparks and Ryan Lin each had a goal for Vancouver. Jakob Oreskovic registered two assists.

Olson scored for the first time in 10 games, while Sparks found the back of the net for the first time in nine games. Lin regained sole possession of the scoring lead amongst all WHL defencemen with a two-point night (1G-1A), giving him 27 points this season (5G-22A).

Mason Mykichuk, Crew Martinson and Jakub Vanecek supplied the goals in regulation for the Americans.

Neither side found the back of the net in the opening frame.

Just 65 seconds into the second period, Colton Alain's point shot went off Olson and in to open the scoring for Vancouver.

Mykichuk tied it midway through the second on a shot from the bottom of the right circle that snuck through.

Martinson gave the visitors their first lead at the 5:59 mark of the third period when he put home a rebound at the side of the net.

The Giants responded with two in a row.

First, after Ty Halaburda drew a roughing penalty, Schmidt connected with Sparks on a backdoor saucer pass to tie the game 2-2.

Then, with 4:58 left in regulation, the G-Men capitalized on a 3-on-2 rush when Oreskovic hit Lin with a pass in the right circle, who beat Grout with a low shot to make it 3-2.

Vanecek tied the game with 51 seconds left on a high shot from the blue line with the extra attacker on the ice.

Virk won the game in overtime from the right circle. STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 7/11/6 = 24 | TC - 12/15/13/1 = 41

PP: VAN- 1/2 | TC - 0/1

Face-Offs: VAN - 23 | TC - 35 3 STARS

1st: TC - Savin Virk - 1G, 1A, 6 SOG, +2

2nd: VAN - Ryan Lin - 1G, 1A, 2 SOG

3rd: TC - Jakub Vanecek - 1G, 2A, 3 SOG, +2 GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: OT LOSS - Burke Hood (37 saves / 41 shots)

Tri-City: OT WIN - Ryan Grout (21 saves / 24 shots) THEY SAID IT

"We're frustrated with the end results. The game was within our grasp. You have an opportunity to win a d-zone face-off and execute and we all know hockey is a game of inches. At the end of the day we weren't able to get the job done. Missed an assignment, let a puck through and unfortunately didn't get that extra point. But going down 2-1 and then fighting back and tying it up and taking the lead put us in a good spot, but we've got to be able to finish. That extra point is a big one and it's back to work on Monday." - Giants Head Coach Parker Burgess

UPCOMING

The Giants play two road games next and are back at home a week from tonight against the Everett Silvertips.

Date Opponent Time Location

Wednesday, November 26 Wenatchee Town Toyota Center 6:00 PM

Friday, November 28 Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre 7:05 PM

Saturday, November 29 Everett Langley Events Centre 7:00 PM

Stream all Giants games for free on Victory+.

The Giants next home game is Saturday, November 29 at 7 PM against the Everett Silvertips! Grab your seats at VancouverGiants.com/tickets.

