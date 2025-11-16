Giants Edged by Oil Kings on Saturday

Published on November 16, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants' Cameron Schmidt and Edmonton Oil Kings' Ethan Simcoe in action

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Vancouver Giants' Cameron Schmidt and Edmonton Oil Kings' Ethan Simcoe in action(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants brought a strong effort on Saturday night against the top team in the Eastern Conference, but couldn't get a big third period goal when they needed it, falling in the end 7-4 to the Edmonton Oil Kings after a pair of empty-net goals.

The loss drops the Giants' overall record to 8-12-0-1, while the Oil Kings stretched their winning streak to eight games and are now 17-4-1-1 on the season.

Vancouver had a 2-1 lead in the second period before Edmonton struck three straight times to take a 4-2 lead. The Giants got to within one before the second period came to a close. The Oil Kings stretched the game to 5-3 midway through the third period, before Vancouver made it a one-goal game again, but that was as close as they'd come.

Cameron Schmidt led the way offensively for Vancouver with the second 4-point game of his career on two goals and two assists. Aaron Obobaifo (6th) and captain Ty Halaburda (11th) also provided goals for the G-Men.

Lukas Sawchyn had a hat-trick for Edmonton, who also got goals from Blake Fiddler, Max Curran, Kayden Stroeder and Miroslav Holinka.

Schmidt opened the scoring on a Giants power play with his patented wrist shot from the right circle less than six minutes in.

Fiddler tied it on a high shot from the left circle late in the first period.

Schmidt notched his second of the evening at the 6:57 mark of the second period after earning a penalty shot, where he deked and beat Ethan Simcoe top shelf on the forehand.

Edmonton responded swiftly, when Sawchyn had too much room and worked into the high slot before pounding home his first of the night.

Less than two minutes later, Curran gave the Oil Kings their first lead at 3-2 when he scored on an odd-man rush.

Stroeder picked up a lucky goal when his centering pass went off a Giant and into their own net, making the score 4-2 with 7:22 left in the second period.

This time, Vancouver responded quickly, getting a huge goal from Obobaifo 27 seconds later off a pass from Schmidt on a 2-on-1.

Sawchyn would deflect a point shot from Fiddler midway through the third period to restore the visitors' lead to two goals.

Halaburda got one back for the Giants 2:08 after that to make it a 5-4 game with 6:22 remaining in the third period.

Vancouver pulled the goaltender, but gave the puck away in their own zone, leading to an empty net goal from Holinka.

With 11 seconds left, Sawchyn completed the hat-trick with another empty-net marker. STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 13/9/13 = 35 | EDM - 6/12/16 = 34

PP: VAN- 2/4 | EDM - 0/1

Face-Offs: VAN - 37 | EDM - 21 3 STARS

1st: EDM - Lukas Sawchyn - 3G, 3 SOG, +5

2nd: VAN - Cameron Schmidt - 2G, 2A, 7 SOG

3rd: VAN - Ty Halaburda - 1G, 1A, 3 SOG (200th Career Point) GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: LOSS - Kelton Pyne (27 saves / 32 shots)

Edmonton: WIN - Ethan Simcoe (31 saves / 35 shots) THEY SAID IT

"There are pieces to look at and be encouraged and see 'okay we're not far off', but ultimately I think in games like this, you have to find ways to win and we just seem to be finding ways to not win. And it's just little things here and there. We make a couple mistakes and it's in the back of the net. I thought we had some chances in the third and even in the first. Looking back at the first, I really did like our start. I just thought that's an opportunity to be up 2-1 [or] 3-1 and [instead] it's tied and it gives them the opportunity to stay in the game when I thought we maybe we could have taken control of it. I think for us it's frustrating because we know as a group we're not far off." - Giants Head Coach Parker Burgess

UPCOMING

The Giants host Lethbridge next on Wednesday night.

Date Opponent Time Location

Wednesday, November 19 Lethbridge Langley Events Centre 7:00 PM

Friday, November 21 Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre 7:05 PM

Saturday, November 22 Tri-City Langley Events Centre 7:00 PM

Stream all Giants games for free on Victory+.

The Giants next home game is Wednesday, November 19 against the Lethbridge Hurricanes! Get 4 tickets to Wednesday's game for just $44! Grab your seats at VancouverGiants.com/tickets.

