Game Day Hub: November 16 vs Wenatchee

The Winterhawks close out their four-in-five week as the annual Hawks Fight Hunger game returns on Sunday, November 16 at 4:00 p.m., against the Wenatchee Wild at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Puck Drop: 4:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR.

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Last Time Out

The Winterhawks struck early, as Alex Weiermair opened the scoring 1:31 in with a five-hole wrister on Raiden LeGall. Sam Spehar doubled the lead minutes later with a forced turnover and finish, but Everett answered shortly after through Matias Vanhanen.

The Silvertips tied it early in the second on a Nolan Chastko power-play goal before Portland responded on its own man advantage, with Ryan Miller setting up Nathan Free for his team-leading seventh power play goal. Moments later, Nathan Brown's wrap-around found Jake Gustafson to push the lead to 4-2, though Everett's Tarin Smith cut the gap before the break.

Everett pulled even again in the third with goals from Clarke Schaefer and Jesse Heslop, but the Heartattack Hawks lived up to their name. Spehar buried his fourth goal in 48 hours to tie the game, and Free's lightning release off a faceoff put Portland up 6-5 with 1:06 left. Everett forced overtime with a late 6-on-4 equalizer.

After a scoreless OT, the shootout decided it. Spehar scored the lone tally, and Ondřej Štěbeták shut the door on all three Silvertips attempts as the Hawks claimed a wild 7-6 victory in Everett.

Wild Watch

The Winterhawks and Wild square off tonight for the third time this season and second of the weekend. Portland hosted Wenatchee on Friday, November 14, as the Hawks earned a commanding 6-3 win behind a multi-goal effort from Sam Spehar, first WHL goal for Aaron Zulinick, and tallies from Alex Weiermair, Jordan Duguay, and Jake Gustafson.

Despite sitting at the bottom of the league with just 12 points, Wenatchee maintains one of the WHL's top penalty-kill units, operating at 83.3% and allowing only 14 goals on 84 short-handed situations.

Hawks Fight Hunger

Join us in the fight against hunger in our community as part of Fred Meyer's Zero Hunger, Zero Waste initiative. After the game, women ages 18+ are invited to hit the ice for our Fred Meyer Turkey Shoot! Take your best shot on goal for a chance to win a free turkey from Fred Meyer!

Together with Fred Meyer and the Oregon Food Bank, we're working to help end hunger in our community. Fans can click here to learn more about Fred Meyer's Zero Hunger, Zero Waste mission.

Join the Fight

Make a secure online donation today:

DONATE NOW: https://www.givegab.com/p2p/p2p-2025/portland-winterhawks

Your Impact Last Year

Thanks to the incredible generosity of Hawks fans, we provided more than 18,000 meals during last year's Hawks Fight Hunger campaign.

1,924 lbs of food were donated at the November 15, 2024 game

13,635 meals were provided through monetary donations collected throughout the month

Your contributions truly make a difference so thank you for showing up for families across Oregon.

The Oregon Food Bank's most-requested items include:

Peanut butter

Canned and boxed meals

Canned meats

Beans and peas

Pasta and rice

Cereal

Canned fruits and vegetables

and other nutritious non-perishables.

