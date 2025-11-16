Sawchyn's Hat-Trick Propels Oil Kings to Eighth Straight Win

Published on November 16, 2025

Langley, B.C. - The Edmonton Oil Kings have now won eight games in a row after a 7-4 win over the Vancouver Giants on Saturday night in Langley.

The win marks just the ninth eight-plus game winning streak in team history as the Oil Kings remain a perfect 3-0-0-0 on the B.C. swing.

Edmonton though gave up the first goal of the game for the third straight game as Cameron Schmidt scored on a Vancouver powerplay to make it 1-0. But once again, the Oil Kings would come back in the game. Blake Fiddler tied the game as he crept down the wing and got a nice pass from Ethan MacKenzie for his fourth goal of the season.

Schmidt added another for the Giants in the second period, but that was the last time the Giants held the lead as Oil Kings scored three unanswered in the middle frame. Lukas Sawchyn fired a heavy slapshot past Kelton Pyne for his first of three goals on the night, while two minutes later Max Curran's seventh of the year gave Edmonton a 3-2 lead. Kayden Stroeder's third of the year gave Edmonton the 4-2 lead before Aaron Obobaifo brought things to 4-3 before the end of the second period.

In the third, Sawchyn tipped one home with a delayed penalty to make it 5-3. Ty Halaburda kept Vancouver close on another powerplay goal to make it 5-4, but that's as close as things would get as Edmonton held off the pressure from Vancouver. Miroslav Holinka and Sawchyn each added empty netters to make it 7-4.

The hat-trick was Sawchyn's first of his career, and fourth multi-goal game.

Edmonton improves to 17-4-1-1 on the year and are back in action on Tuesday when they visit the Penticton Vees for the first time ever.







