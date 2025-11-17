Rockets Fall 3-2 in Overtime to Everett

November 16, 2025

Kelowna Rockets goaltender Josh Banini

The Kelowna Rockets capped their three-in-three weekend with a hard-fought effort in Everett but came up just short, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Silvertips Sunday afternoon at Angel of the Winds Arena.

GAME SUMMARY

Kelowna built a 2-0 lead through 40 minutes on goals from Hiroki Gojsic and Kalder Varga, but Everett pushed back in the third and completed the comeback with the overtime winner.

The Rockets opened the scoring at 11:38 of the first when Hiroki Gojsic (6) showed tremendous hand-eye coordination, grabbing down an airborne puck, putting it down, pulling it to his forehand, and sliding it five-hole in tight off a feed from Tij Iginla.

In the second, Kelowna doubled the lead on the power play. After a puck bounced right to Kalder Varga (5) in the slot, he ripped a wrist shot past the Everett netminder at 12:49, with Gojsic drawing the lone assist and earning his second point of the night.

Everett began their push early in the third. Cole Temple (1) converted on the power play just 29 seconds into the frame on an Owen Hayden carried-over penalty from late in the second period to pull the Silvertips within one. Kelowna held firm for much of the period, but with their goalie pulled late, Everett tied the game at 19:17 when Carter Bear (5) knocked home a centering pass to force overtime.

The Silvertips completed the comeback just 35 seconds into the extra frame as Landon DuPont (1) snapped home the overtime winner off a rush with the puck lying behind Banini.

Despite the loss, goaltender Josh Banini was outstanding once again, stopping 37 of 40 shots in the defeat.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 24 | Everett 40

Power Play: Kelowna 1/3 | Everett 1/5

Faceoffs: Kelowna 18 | Everett 29

UP NEXT

The Rockets return home for a weekday game against the Edmonton Oil Kings on Wednesday, November 19th, at 7:05pm. Tickets for the matchup are still available at selectyourtickets.com.

