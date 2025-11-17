Hawks Polish off Perfect Weekend with a Home Ice Victory over Wild

Published on November 16, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Five different Winterhawks found the scoresheet, and Cruz Chase secured his first WHL win as the Hawks capped off a perfect weekend with a 5-3 victory over the Wild.

Game #22: Portland (5) vs. Wenatchee (3)

SOG: POR (41) - WEN (36)

PP: POR (1/6) - WEN (2/5)

Saves: Chase (33) - Tvrznik (36)

COMPLETE BOX SCORE

SCORING:

POR - Nathan Free (12) from Alex Weiermair

POR - Jake Gustafson (6) from Reed Brown and Will McLaughlin (power play)

POR - Jordan Duguay (8) Ryan Miller

POR - Kyle McDonough (2) from Alessandro Domenichelli and Finn Spehar

WEN - Blake Vanek (4) from Josh Toll (power play)

WEN - Mathias Silaban (2)

WEN - Blake Vank (5) from Caelan Joudrey and Luka Shcherbyna (power play)

POR - Alex Weiermair (12) from Nathan Brown

GAME SUMMARY:

The Winterhawks opened the scoring just 1:21 into play as Alex Weiermair toe-dragged in from the right circle and found Nathan Free streaking to the net, where his quick release found twine for his third goal in two games. Portland doubled its lead on special teams when Reed Brown's centering feed connected with Jake Gustafson, who roofed his shot for his third goal in 72 hours, giving the Hawks a two-goal cushion heading into the second.

The middle frame remained scoreless as both sides traded chances. The Hawks peppered Wenatchee netminder Tobias Tvrznik with 18 shots, while Portland goaltender Cruz Chase stayed perfect through two periods with 19 saves to his name.

Portland kept its foot on the gas in the third. A smooth transition play from Ryan Miller sprung Jordan Duguay, who buried a glove-side strike from the near circle to make it 3-0. Moments later, Kyle McDonough charged in from the far side and slipped a shot through Tvrznik's five-hole to push the lead to 4-0. The Wild didn't go quietly, responding with three goals in a five-minute span to pull within one heading into the final minutes. But Portland's defense held firm, and Weiermair iced the game with an empty-netter with 61 seconds remaining to seal a 5-3 win and complete a perfect three-win weekend.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks head to British Columbia next weekend for a pair of B.C. Division matchups-Friday against the Kamloops Blazers at 7 p.m., and Saturday against the Kelowna Rockets at 6:05 p.m.

Reminder, you can watch all Portland Winterhawks games on Victory+ for free all season long! Click here to visit the Winterhawks hub or download the Victory+ app on your smartphone or connected device.

The Portland Winterhawks are commemorating 50 Years of Hawkey this season with a year-long tribute to the team's rich history and legendary players. As part of the celebration, the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time will be unveiled throughout the season-starting with an alphabetical reveal on October 25, and culminating in the announcement of the Top 10 on March 7, 2026. Fans can look forward to special events, tributes, and a season full of memories honoring five decades of Winterhawks hockey.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.