Rockets with a 7-1 Statement Win Against Chiefs

Published on November 16, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Kelowna Rockets delivered arguably their most complete performance of the season on Saturday night, overwhelming the Spokane Chiefs 7-1 at Prospera Place to close out their home weekend on a dominant note.

GAME SUMMARY

The Rockets dictated the pace from the opening puck drop, striking twice in the first period to take early control.

Kelowna opened the scoring at 11:14 when Hayden Paupanekis (3) hammered a one-timer from the left hash marks on the power play, set up by Levi Benson and Jacob Henderson. The lead doubled late in the frame as Tij Iginla (11) buried a one-timer through the pads off a slick backhand pass from Tomas Poletin, with Hiroki Gojsic also drawing an assist.

The Rockets blew the game open in the second period, scoring five times in a span of just under 15 minutes.

Owen Folstrom (3) made it 3-0 at 3:27 with a determined solo effort, winning a puck battle and finishing in tight. Just over a minute later, Hiroki Gojsic (4) ripped a bar-down shot from the high slot to extend the lead. Gojsic added his second of the night at 15:06, finishing a clean 2-on-1 after a perfect feed from Iginla.

Kelowna's powerplay continued to click when Kalder Varga (4) scored at 16:19 on a strange bounce off a Spokane defender. Daniel Pekar (3) capped the Rockets scoring late in the frame, stepping into the slot and blasting a shot off the post and in to make it 7-0.

Spokane broke the shutout in the third with a goal from Tristen Buckley (2), but that was all the Chiefs could muster against Kelowna's structured play.

In goal, Harrison Boettiger was sharp once again, turning aside 21 of 22 shots for his third win of the season.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 45 | Spokane 22

Power Play: Kelowna 2/3 | Spokane 0/1

Faceoffs: Kelowna 30 | Spokane 35

UP NEXT

The Rockets wrap up their three-in-three stretch on the road Sunday afternoon when they visit the Everett Silvertips. Puck drop is set for 4:05 p.m. at Angel of the Winds Arena. Fans can watch live for free on Victory+ or listen live on 104.7 the Lizard.

