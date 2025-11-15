Rockets Fall, 5-4, in Overtime to Hurricanes

Published on November 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Kelowna Rockets earned a point on home ice Friday night but came up just short, falling 5-4 in overtime to the Lethbridge Hurricanes at Prospera Place.

GAME SUMMARY

Lethbridge opened the scoring at 10:00 of the first period when Easton Daneault (1) finished off a tip in front. The Rockets answered on the power play minutes later when Tomas Poletin (10) tapped home a cross-crease feed from Carson Wetsch to tie the game at 13:44.

The Hurricanes regained the lead briefly through Owen Berge (5), but Kelowna responded early in the second. Tij Iginla (10) buried a quick move in front after jumping on a rebound from newcomer Shane Smith's initial chance.

Just over two minutes later, Connor Pankratz (3) gave the Rockets their first lead of the night, snapping a bouncing puck short side from the left circle.

Lethbridge pushed back with a goal from Logan Wormald (12) to retake the lead, but Poletin answered again. On the man advantage at 17:57, the rookie forward wired home his second of the night from the high slot off a setup from Iginla, sending the game to the third up 4-3.

Kelowna pressed in the final frame, but Will Scott (1) evened the game for Lethbridge at 14:07, forcing overtime. In the extra frame, Kai Anderson (4) scored the winner for the Hurricanes at 4:14.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 36 | Lethbridge 26

Power Play: Kelowna 2/3 | Lethbridge 0/3

Faceoffs: Kelowna 34 | Lethbridge 27

UP NEXT

The Rockets are right back at it tomorrow night at 6:05 p.m. as they welcome the Spokane Chiefs to Prospera Place for the second half of the weekend doubleheader before they take a trip to Everett Sunday afternoon to cap a three-in-three.

