Tigers Fall 6-5 in OT to Wheat Kings

Published on November 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers took on the Wheat Kings on Saturday night in the Assiniboine Credit Union Place. Medicine Hat dropped their last matchup with Brandon 7-4 on November 8th.

After their first matchup just one week prior totaling 11 goals, it was expected that tonight's game would be a big offensive showing as well and it did not disappoint. The Wheat Kings opened the scoring just 2:11 into the game with a goal from Brady Turko. Carter Cunningham answered back for the Tabbies with his fourth of the season at 4:13. Jonas Woo fed Cunningham with a pass to the high slot that he was able to put past the Wheat Kings goaltender with a quick shot. Kadon McCann picked up the secondary assist on the goal. Cam Parr got his first tally for the Tabbies with a goal at 9:19. Dayton Reschny made an incredible stretch pass to Parr, who was drug down by the Brandon defender as the puck still found its way into the net. Riley Steen was credited with the secondary assist on Parr's goal. The Wheat Kings took their lead back with back-to-back goals to end the first frame. The first coming from Luke Mistelbacher at 13:57, then Brady Turko with his second of the night at 19:12. The Tigers had a great first period, and outshot their opponents 11-9. They trailed the Wheat Kings closely 3-2 at the end of the first.

Medicine Hat continued their offensive momentum into the second period. They outshot Brandon 18-9 in the second frame, generating many high-danger scoring chances. Including one goal that was waved off for the Tigers, keeping the Wheat Kings' one goal lead intact. Steen added fuel to the fire for the Tigers with a big tilt against 20 year old Nicholas Johnson. The energy brought to the Tigers bench by their play up to this point led to Captain Bryce Pickford scoring the tying goal at 17:11. Pickford picked up a loose puck below the goal line off of a shot from Liam Ruck, and put it home to tie the game. The teams remained tied 3-3 at the second intermission.

The Wheat Kings broke the tie with back-to-back goals to start the third period. The first came from Jordan Gavin at 4:06, the second from Jaxon Jacobson at 8:24. The Tigers went into the final 10 minutes of the game trailing 5-3. The third period was big offensively for both teams as they Medicine Hat put up 18 shots to Brandon's 12. There was lots of back-and-forth play with dangerous scoring chances in both ends. The clock continued to tick down to the final minutes, and the Tigers pulled Jordan Switzer for the extra attacker at 16:36. McCann won the offensive zone draw back to Pickford, who was able to feed Liam Ruck at the left circle. Liam took a wrist shot from the top of the circle, and found the back of the net at 17:58 to bring the Tigers within one. The tying goal was once again started with a McCann faceoff win as he sent it back to Woo. Woo was able to feed Pickford who walked the blue line, cut to the inside, then fired a wrist shot home to tie the game at 18:50. The Tigers were off to overtime for the fourth time in five games.

While the Tigers managed to grab a shot in the overtime period, and controlled the puck well, the overtime period ultimately went to the Wheat Kings. Jaxon Jacobson scored his second of the night at 1:36 to win the game in overtime for the Wheat Kings. The final shots were 48-31 for the Tigers.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/1 - 0.0%

PK: 5/5 - 100.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Jaxon Jacobson (2G, 1A) - Brandon

Brady Turko (2G) - Brandon

Bryce Pickford (2G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Riley Steen

The Tigers are back in action on Wednesday, November 19th against the Calgary Hitmen in the Scotiabank Saddledome.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.