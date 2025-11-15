Preview: Americans vs Vees - November 15, 2025

Published on November 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Americans vs Vees

Friday, November 15, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT

First Responders Night

Police vs Fire game at 4:00. Your ticket to the Americans game gets you in to both games.

LAST GAME: The Americans were shutout for the second time this season, 1-0 at the hand of the Everett Silvertips last night. Ryan Grout turned in a stellar performance in net, making 33 saves in the loss. The Americans offense struggled to generate chances throughout the game, limited to just 20 shots on net in the game. The loss ended a short three-game winning streak for the Americans.

VS PENTICTON: Tonight is the first of four meetings between the Americans and Vees, and the first head-to-head matchup in franchise history. The two teams played a preseason game against each other on September 9, a 3-2 Vees win in Penticton. Tri-City will make their way up to Penticton on December 9 before the season series wraps up with a home-and-home set, starting in Penticton, February 6 and 7.

Team Comparison

Tri-City Americans Penticton Vees

Record: 8-8-1-0 Record: 9-7-2-2

Conference Ranking: 9th Conference Ranking: 3rd

Goals for: 48 Goals for: 72

Goals Against: 58 Goals Against: 66

Power Play: 21.6% (13/60) Power Play: 24.6% (17/69)

Penalty Kill: 67.3% (33/49) Penalty Kill: 81.7% (58/71)

LEADING SCORERS: LEADING SCORERS:

Savin Virk (7-8-15) Jacob Kvasnicka (9-17-26)

Connor Dale (5-10-15) Ryden Evers (11-11-20)

Jake Gudelj (2-12-14) Brady Birnie (5-15-20)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

TV: SWX (Spectrum 183, 25.3 Tri-Cities and 23.3 Yakima)

