Preview: Americans vs Vees - November 15, 2025
Published on November 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Americans vs Vees
Friday, November 15, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT
First Responders Night
Police vs Fire game at 4:00. Your ticket to the Americans game gets you in to both games.
LAST GAME: The Americans were shutout for the second time this season, 1-0 at the hand of the Everett Silvertips last night. Ryan Grout turned in a stellar performance in net, making 33 saves in the loss. The Americans offense struggled to generate chances throughout the game, limited to just 20 shots on net in the game. The loss ended a short three-game winning streak for the Americans.
VS PENTICTON: Tonight is the first of four meetings between the Americans and Vees, and the first head-to-head matchup in franchise history. The two teams played a preseason game against each other on September 9, a 3-2 Vees win in Penticton. Tri-City will make their way up to Penticton on December 9 before the season series wraps up with a home-and-home set, starting in Penticton, February 6 and 7.
Team Comparison
Tri-City Americans Penticton Vees
Record: 8-8-1-0 Record: 9-7-2-2
Conference Ranking: 9th Conference Ranking: 3rd
Goals for: 48 Goals for: 72
Goals Against: 58 Goals Against: 66
Power Play: 21.6% (13/60) Power Play: 24.6% (17/69)
Penalty Kill: 67.3% (33/49) Penalty Kill: 81.7% (58/71)
LEADING SCORERS: LEADING SCORERS:
Savin Virk (7-8-15) Jacob Kvasnicka (9-17-26)
Connor Dale (5-10-15) Ryden Evers (11-11-20)
Jake Gudelj (2-12-14) Brady Birnie (5-15-20)
Around the Concourse:
TBD
How to Tune In:
Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
TV: SWX (Spectrum 183, 25.3 Tri-Cities and 23.3 Yakima)
Follow us on social media: Twitter » Facebook » Instagram
Western Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2025
- Game Preview: Game 21 AT Wheat Kings - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Preview: Americans vs Vees - November 15, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Cougars Keep Rolling with Hard-Fought 3-2 Win Over Kamloops - Prince George Cougars
- MacKenzie Magic as Oil Kings Defeat Royals for Seventh Straight - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Americans Blanked On Home Ice By Silvertips - Tri-City Americans
- T-Birds Fall to Prince Albert in OT - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Rockets Fall, 5-4, in Overtime to Hurricanes - Kelowna Rockets
- Hawks Tame the Wild in Commanding 6-3 Victory - Portland Winterhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.