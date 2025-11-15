Game Day Hub: November 15 at Everett

Published on November 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Winterhawks hit the road for a quick trip to Everett, Washington, to take on the Silvertips with puck drop set for 6:05 p.m. Then, the annual Hawks Fight Hunger game returns on Sunday, November 16 at 4:00 p.m., when the team hosts the Wenatchee Wild to close out their four-in-five week.

Puck Drop: 6:05 p.m. PST

Venue: Angel of the Winds Arena - Everett, WA.

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Follow the Winterhawks: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Sunday, November 16 - Hawks Fight Hunger - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, November 29 - Where's Waldo - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, December 6 - 50 Years of Hawkey: Unveiling 40-31 - BUY TICKETS

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

Wenatchee struck early, but the Hawks quickly answered and took control behind a two-goal night from Sam Spehar. Portland built a 4-1 lead in the second period, highlighted by Aaron Zulinick's first WHL goal, before the Wild clawed back to make it 4-3 heading into the third. The Hawks pulled away late with goals from Jordan Duguay and Jake Gustafson, securing a decisive 6-3 win on home ice.

Silvertips Scoop

The Winterhawks and Silvertips meet for the second time this season, with Portland earning the first win of the year in a September 28 matchup thanks to a walk-off game-winner from Nathan Free just 40 seconds into overtime.

Everett enters the weekend with a 15-2-2-0 record, sitting atop the WHL with 32 points through 19 games and just two regulation losses, coming against the Penticton Vees and Prince Albert Raiders. The Silvertips made the trip to the Tri-Cities to visit the Americans on Friday, where they squeezed out a 1-0 win before returning home to host the Hawks tonight.

Several Silvertips are off to strong starts, including Matias Vanhanen, who ranks fourth in the WHL with 30 points. His playmaking has stood out early, with his 25 assists sitting second in the league. Between the pipes, goaltender Raiden LeGall continues to impress, boasting a 2.28 GAA (3rd in the WHL) and a .916 save percentage (5th). His 12 wins thus far are the most of any netminder in the league.

A Rivalry Sparks Again

The Winterhawks and Silvertips have built a fierce rivalry, frequently meeting in high-stakes matchups over the past few years. In their last 37 meetings over five seasons, Portland holds the edge with a 22-13-2-0 record. The two teams have clashed in each of the past three WHL Playoffs, with the Winterhawks coming out on top every time-including a dramatic Game Seven victory in Everett last year that propelled them to the Western Conference Championship Series.

Cartside Watch Party

As we commemorate our 50th Anniversary, we're excited to bring back viewing parties at Cartside (1825 N Williams Avenue, Portland, OR) for a second season! Come out, enjoy great food and drinks, and catch all the action while joining in on the "T.N.T." chant with fellow fans.

Don't miss the next event tonight at 6:00 p.m. and be sure to arrive early as seating will fill up fast!

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.