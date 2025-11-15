Hawks Tame the Wild in Commanding 6-3 Victory

Published on November 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Sam Spehar led the way with two goals and an assist, and Aaron Zulinick tallied his first WHL goal, as Portland downed Wenatchee by a final score of 6-3.

Game #20: Portland (6) vs. Wenatchee (3)

SOG: POR (33) - WEN (29)

PP: POR (2/5) - WEN (0/4)

Saves: Clark (26) - Conway (27)

SCORING:

WEN - Shaun Rios (3) from Maddix McCagherty and Josh Toll

POR - Sam Spehar (4) from Max Pšenička and Reed Brown

POR - Sam Spehar (5) from Ryan Miller

POR - Aaron Zulinick (1) from Nathan Brown

POR - Alex Weiermair (10) (power play)

WEN - Mathias Silaban (1) from Brandon Osborne

WEN - Zane Torre (1) from Mathias Silaban and Luka Shcherbyna

POR - Jordan Duguay (7) from Sam Spehar

POR - Jake Gustafson (4) from Nathan Brown and Kyle McDonough

GAME SUMMARY:

Wenatchee opened the scoring just 47 seconds into tonight's game in Portland, as assistant captain Shaun Rios struck early to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. After trading chances throughout the first, the Hawks found their equalizer when a point shot from Max Pšenička was perfectly tipped by Sam Spehar, leveling the score at 1-1 after one.

Portland grabbed its first lead 3:50 into the second period when Ryan Miller drove in and put a puck on net, where Spehar again got a piece of it through traffic for his second of the night. Just 37 seconds later, Nathan Brown slid a crisp pass across the crease to the backdoor for Aaron Zulinick, who hammered home his first WHL goal. The Hawks added another moments later as a misfired puck from a Wild defender found the back of the net, giving Portland a three-goal cushion. Wenatchee battled back with two late tallies, sending the game to the third with the Hawks holding a 4-3 advantage.

Portland extended the lead to 5-3 when Spehar dangled in front and snapped a shot on target, allowing Jordan Duguay to clean up the rebound for his seventh of the season. The Hawks capped off the night as Brown again delivered backdoor, this time finding Jake Gustafson, who buried Portland's final marker to seal a decisive 6-3 win on home ice.

UP NEXT:

The Winterhawks hit the road for a quick trip up to Everett, Washington to take on the Silvertips with puck drop set for 6:05 p.m. Then, the annual Hawks Fight Hunger game returns on Sunday, November 16 at 4:00 p.m., when the Winterhawks host the Wenatchee Wild.

