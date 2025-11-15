Chiefs Continue Trip North with Saturday Contest against Rockets
Published on November 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Kelowna, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs continue their northern road trip with a Saturday night battle against the Kelowna Rockets. The teams last faced each other on September 19 in the regular season opener, when the Chiefs came away with an 8-2 win.
LOCATION: Prospera Place
TIME: 6:00 p.m.
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
Check out the Spokane Chiefs Statistics
Western Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2025
- Chiefs Continue Trip North with Saturday Contest against Rockets - Spokane Chiefs
- Top Defencemen in WHL Clash as Oil Kings Visit Giants - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Day Hub: November 15 at Everett - Portland Winterhawks
- Warriors Heading into Regina for the First Trans-Canada Clash on the Road this Season - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Preview: Game 21 AT Wheat Kings - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Preview: Americans vs Vees - November 15, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Cougars Keep Rolling with Hard-Fought 3-2 Win Over Kamloops - Prince George Cougars
- MacKenzie Magic as Oil Kings Defeat Royals for Seventh Straight - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Americans Blanked On Home Ice By Silvertips - Tri-City Americans
- T-Birds Fall to Prince Albert in OT - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Rockets Fall, 5-4, in Overtime to Hurricanes - Kelowna Rockets
- Hawks Tame the Wild in Commanding 6-3 Victory - Portland Winterhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs Continue Trip North with Saturday Contest against Rockets
- Brody Gillespie the Overtime Hero as Chiefs Win, 4-3, Over the Vees
- Chiefs Reassign Forward Kaslo Ferner, Trim Roster to 23
- Chiefs Head North for First Contest against Expansion Vees Friday
- Forward Sarkenov to Miss 15 Games Due to IIHF World Junior Commitments with Kazakhstan