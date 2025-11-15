Chiefs Continue Trip North with Saturday Contest against Rockets

Published on November 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Kelowna, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs continue their northern road trip with a Saturday night battle against the Kelowna Rockets. The teams last faced each other on September 19 in the regular season opener, when the Chiefs came away with an 8-2 win.

LOCATION: Prospera Place

TIME: 6:00 p.m.

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo







Western Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.