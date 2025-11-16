Warriors Fall After Late Power Play Goal by Regina Pats

Published on November 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







REGINA, Sask. - After taking an early lead, the Warriors fell late after a Regina Pats power play goal with less than a minute remaining in the third period.

Landen McFadden broke the ice with his eighth goal of the season. With an assist on the team's first goal of the game, Captain Lynden Lakovic's point streak has now reached 13 games.

The Warriors had one penalty kill mid-way through the first period following a high-sticking minor called to Gage Nagel. With just over 40 seconds remaining on the penalty to Nagel, Regina's Ruslan Karimov was assessed a penalty for hooking and the teams played four-on-four.

Neither team was able to capitalize while each down a man and the Warriors could not beat Matthew Hutchison to tally an additional goal while on the power play. The Warriors had one further opportunity on the man advantage following an interference minor called to Jonas Kohn.

Both teams had moments of pressure in the second period, but there was no scoring through the middle frame. The Warriors had the first power play opportunity of the second period following a minor penalty to Julien Maze for roughing under 90 seconds into the frame.

Midway through the second period, Cohen Williams was called for holding. The Warriors' penalty kill stood strong, and the Pats were held off the board. Late in the frame, Jonas Kohn was called for tripping, leaving the Warriors to end the period on the power play.

The Warriors started the third period with 1:20 left on the power play. They couldn't capitalize with a goal, but the team was able to tally five shots in the first 1:20 of the period. The Pats landed on the man advantage just past the two-minute mark of the third period. The Warriors' penalty kill stood strong again.

The Pats tallied their first goal of the game just before the seven-minute mark of the final frame off the stick of Cohen Klassen. Following a late high-sticking call to Kash Andresen, the Warriors found themselves back on the penalty kill with less than two minutes to play. The power play for the Pats tallied the game-winning goal off the stick of Keets Fawcett.

Kyle Jones made 35 saves on 37 shots. Across the ice, Matthew Hutchison made 31 saves on 32 shots against his former team. The Warriors went zero for four on the power play and three for four on the penalty kill.

The Warriors return home on Tuesday to face off against the Brandon Wheat Kings.







