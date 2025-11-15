Cougars Keep Rolling with Hard-Fought 3-2 Win Over Kamloops

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars collected their third consecutive victory on Friday night, defeating the Kamloops Blazers 3-2 at the CN Centre.

"It was a grind again," said General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb. "They've all been real hard games, and I give our team a lot of credit. They hang in there, they grind, and they're finding ways to get points."

"That was so huge from our group," added Terik Parascak. "It's so impressive what we've done in this last little stretch... It's been some true character wins, and it was again tonight. It's special here."

Cole Hajt, Terik Parascak, and Aiden Foster delivered the Cougar goals, while goaltender Josh Ravensbergen made 21 saves to secure the win. The victory extends Prince George's lead atop the BC Division to seven points.

The Cougars struck early in the first period when Cole Hajt redirected a Phoenix Cahill shot to make it 1-0. Kamloops tied the game at 13:51, but Terik Parascak restored the lead less than two minutes later with his team-leading 16th of the season.

The Blazers evened the score early in the second-just 28 seconds in-before Aiden Foster regained the lead for Prince George at 14:18, driving the puck to the net and slipping it through Logan Edmonstone's pads for the eventual game-winner.

In the third period, the Cougars tightened up defensively and relied on timely saves from Ravensbergen to close out the 3-2 final.







