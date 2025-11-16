Hutchison Sensational, Fawcett Scores Late In Home Victory Over Moose Jaw

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats clawed out a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Moose Jaw Warriors on Saturday night, earning their third straight win over their provincial rivals.

The Pats continued their climb in the Eastern Conference standings, now sitting one point back of Moose Jaw for sixth. Despite trailing after 40 minutes, the Pats controlled much of the final frame, backed by a sharp outing from goaltender Matthew Hutchison and timely scoring late in regulation.

Moose Jaw opened the scoring at 6:59 of the first when Lynden Lakovic forced a turnover along the right boards and fed Landen McFadden at the near post for his eighth of the season. The Warriors carried a 1-0 lead into the second, but Hutchison held the Pats within striking distance, turning aside all seven shots he faced in the middle frame.

Regina's push finally broke through early in the third. At 6:38, Ephram McNutt's point shot produced a rebound that Cohen Klassen buried to tie the game 1-1. The Pats continued to pressure, outshooting Moose Jaw 17-12 in the period, and were rewarded in the dying minute. With the clock winding down, Zachary Lansard tossed a sharp-angle puck toward the net that slipped behind Warriors goaltender Kyle Jones. Keets Fawcett alertly crashed the crease and tapped in the loose puck with 36 seconds left, securing his 14th of the season and the game-winner.

Hutchison finished with 31 saves on 32 shots to earn First Star honours, while Jones was exceptional at the other end with 35 stops. Fawcett rounded out the three stars with the decisive goal.

FINAL: Regina Pats 2, Moose Jaw Warriors 1

THE GOALS

First Period

Warriors 1-0 - #7 Landen McFadden (8), assisted by #17 Lynden Lakovic at 6:59 // Lakovic forced a turnover at the right boards and setup a wide open McFadden on the near post to open the scoring.

Second Period

No scoring.

Third Period

Pats 1-1 - #37 Cohen Klassen (6), assisted by #55 Ephram McNutt at 6:38 // From the right point, McNutt got the puck on net from the right point which was initially stopped by Kyle Jones, but right there was Klassen to tie the game.

Pats 2-1 - #10 Keets Fawcett (14), assisted by #57 Zachary Lansard & #18 Zach Moore at 19:24 (PP) // Lansard threw the puck on the net which somehow ended up behind Kyle Jones. Fawcett then snuck behind the Warriors goaltender and tapped it in to take the lead.

Shots on Goal

Pats: 8 - 12 - 17 - 37 Warriors: 13 - 7 - 12 - 32

Power Plays

Pats: 1/4 Warriors: 0/4

Goaltending

Pats: Matthew Hutchison - 31 saves on 32 shots Warriors: Kyle Jones - 35 saves on 37 shots

Three Stars

First Star: #31 Matthew Hutchison (31SV) Second Star: #33 Kyle Jones (35SV) Third Star: #10 Keets Fawcett (1G - GWG)

COMING UP

The Regina Pats hit the road for a challenging six-game U.S. swing, beginning November 19 in Spokane. The trip will see the Pats play six games in 11 nights, with stops in Spokane, Tri-City, Seattle, and Everett as they take on some of the Western Conference's toughest opponents. The swing opens Wednesday in Spokane before continuing Friday against Tri-City and Saturday in Seattle, followed by a midweek matchup in Everett.

The road trip will close against the Portland Winterhawks and Wenatchee Wild.







