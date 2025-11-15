Americans Blanked On Home Ice By Silvertips

November 15, 2025

Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans (8-8-1-0) saw their three-game winning streak come to an end with a 1-0 loss to the Everett Silvertips (16-2-2-0) at the Toyota Center Friday night.

Americans goaltender Ryan Grout was on his game right from the drop of the puck as Everett had numerous high-quality scoring chances in the first period.

The opening frame ended with Tri-City killing off a penalty and Grout making 15 saves to get to the first intermission scoreless. The Americans had five shots in the first period.

The second period was more back and forth than the first 20 minutes as the shot differential was just 13-10 in favor of the Silvertips.

With under six minutes remaining in the period, the only goal of the game was scored by Lukas Kaplan. Tri-City turned the puck over in the neutal zone off an errant pass which allowed Everett to break back into the Americans end.

Clarke Schafer skated into the zone on left wing before sliding the puck ahead of him to Kaplan who had a half step on the last Americans defenseman while heading to the net.

Kaplan cut across the crease and was able to beat Grout under the blocker arm with his second goal of the year, giving Everett the 1-0 lead with 5:43 to play in the period.

Trailing 1-0 in the third, the Americans had a pair of power plays during the final period but weren't able to sustain pressure in the Silvertips zone as they recorded just five shots on net over the final 20 minutes.

Despite pulling Grout for the extra attacker late, the Americans weren't able to break through as Anders Miller made 20 saves, recording the shutout in the 1-0 win.

The Americans look to start another winning streak when they host the Penticton Vees (9-7-2-2) for the first time in franchise history Saturday night.

Announced attendance was 4,216.







