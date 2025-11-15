MacKenzie Magic as Oil Kings Defeat Royals for Seventh Straight

Victoria, B.C. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are now winners of seven straight games after a 3-1 win over the Victoria Royals on Friday night.

The win moves Edmonton to 2-0-0-0 on the six-game B.C. swing to this point, and for the second game in a row, the Oil Kings allowed the first goal of the game. This one came from a sharp angle as Miles Cooper made it 1-0 sneaking one past Parker Snell to make it 1-0 Royals. It stayed that way until late in the second period as Ethan MacKenzie scored on an offensive zone entry pass from Landon Hanson to make it 1-1.

The game remained tied in the third as Edmonton continued to press, and did a good job defensively, holding Victoria to four shots on goal in the third period. Edmonton got a late powerplay chance off a Victoria delay of game penalty. Ethan MacKenzie found a loose puck on a scramble in front of the Royals net and fired one home to make it 2-1 for his third career two-goal game.

Andrew O'Neill added an empty netter with about five seconds left to put the final touches on Edmonton's 16th win of the season, keeping them atop the WHL's Eastern Conference.

The win for Edmonton was also their first regulation win in Victoria since November 6, 2013, a total of six games since.

The Oil Kings are back in action tomorrow night when they visit the Vancouver Giants.







