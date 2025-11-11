Oil Kings Open B.C. Swing in Kamloops against Blazers

Kamloops, B.C. - The Edmonton Oil Kings open up their six-game swing through the B.C. division on Tuesday afternoon with a meeting with the Kamloops Blazers.

The Oil Kings roll into British Columbia scorching hot, winners of five games in a row, most recently defeating Medicine Hat in a shootout 4-3 on Friday night. The Oil Kings have scored 33 goals (including the shootout winner) over this five-game stretch, good for an average of 6.6 per-game. The team is also now the highest scoring club in the WHL to this point in the season with 90 goals scored. The Oil Kings sit atop the Central Division and Eastern Conference with a 14-4-1-1 record.

Landon Hanson and Lukas Sawchyn look to stay rolling for Edmonton as the two are both on team-long five game point streaks heading into the game. Both players have eight points over the streak, with Hanson scoring in four of the five contests.

Meanwhile, the opponents, the Blazers are 8-7-2-2 on the season and have gone four straight games without a regulation loss. Kamloops is also the highest scoring team in the Western Conference with 77 goals, a rate of 4.05 per-game. They also have allowed 77 goals this season, second-most in the Western Conference.

It's also a return for an Oil Kings defender as Niko Tsakumis returns to Kamloops for the first time since the Oil Kings acquired him in December of 2024. Tsakumis played 29 games for the Blazers during the 2024/2025 season, tallying six points.

This is the first and only meeting this season between the Oil Kings and the Blazers.Last season, on December 15 the Oil Kings defeated the Blazers 7-3 in Edmonton. Ethan Simcoe made 31 saves in the win that night. Lukas Sawchyn had three points (1G, 2A). The last time the two clubs met in Kamloops was January 3, 2024, when Edmonton took a 3-1 win.

The newest Oil King, Kanjyu Gojsic is also set to make his Oil Kings debut after being acquired via trade on Sunday from the Kelowna Rockets. Gojsic has two assists in eight career games against Kamloops.

Puck drop is 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon from the Sandman Centre in Kamloops.







