Oil Kings Acquire Kanjyu Gojsic from Kelowna Rockets

Published on November 9, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have acquired 2008-born forward Kanjyu Gojsic and a 2029 sixth-round WHL Prospects Draft Pick from the Kelowna Rockets in exchange for a 2026 third-round draft pick (originally belonging to Prince George), and 2029 fourth-round draft pick.

"The organization is excited to add Kanjyu to our group of forwards," said President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "He is a player who plays with speed, skill, and brings a physical element into our lineup. It is rare to be able to add a young player with Kanjyu's style of game which we feel can help us now and in the future with our group. We would like to welcome the entire Gojsic family to the Oil Kings organization."

Gojsic, out of Langley, B.C., listed at 6'1" and 190lbs, is a former third-round selection of the Rockets, 48th overall in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. As a 16-year-old last season, Gojsic scored seven goals and added 11 assists for 18 points in 59 games with the Rockets. This season, Gojsic has two assists in nine games.

In 2023/2024, with the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U18 AAA club, Gojsic scored 27 goals and added 19 assists for 46 points in 33 games.

The Oil Kings open up their B.C. swing on Tuesday in Kamloops.

