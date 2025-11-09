Colt Carter, Canada Red Take Gold at U17 World Challenge
Published on November 9, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
Truro, N.S. - Six Western Hockey League players hit the scoresheet as Canada Red skated to a 6-3 victory over Canada White in the gold-medal showdown at the 2025 U17 World Challenge.
The Saturday afternoon victory marks the first time Canada Red captured the championship, while denying Canada White a three-peat at the event.
Ten WHLers won gold with Canada Red, in addition to Head Coach Ryan McDonald (Prince Albert Raiders), who previously served as an assistant coach for Canada White in a gold-medal run in November of 2024, and goaltending consultant Jeff Harvey of the Saskatoon Blades.
Reigning WHL Rookie of the Month Chase Surkan wasted no time getting on the scoresheet as he was credited with the primary assist on Charlie Murata's (Flint Firebirds / OHL) game-opening strike for Canada Red.
Ottawa 67s forward Brock Chitaroni levelled the match with a deft wrister for Canada White before Victoriaville Tigres second-round pick Loik Gariepy put Canada Red back on top just over a minute later- marking a combined three goals in under four minutes in the opening period.
Mirco Dufour (Everett Silvertips / Rocky View, Alta.) gave his team a 3-1 advantage as he buried a loose rebound on the doorstep of the Canada White goal to close out the first frame.
Another WHL pair combined to extend the lead as 2024 WHL second-overall draft pick Brock Cripps (Prince Albert Raiders / Victoria, B.C.) wheeled into the offensive zone.
He was knocked off his feet, but Blake Chorney (Vancouver Giants / Nipawin, Sask.) was right behind to pick up the puck and wire it to a wide-open Ryerson Edgar (Niagara Ice Dogs / OHL).
Canada White began chipping away at the deficit as Kaden McGregor (Peterborough Petes / OHL) redirected a shot off his chest and into the twine.
Early in the third period, 2025 WHL first-overall pick Maddox Schultz (Regina Pats / Regina, Sask.) drew his team within one after capitalizing on a penalty shot with a clever low blocker-side shot.
The marker stood as the Canada White Captain's sixth goal of the tournament.
But Canada Red stymied any further comeback hopes as Chorney bagged his second assist of the net with the primary helper on a Camryn Warren (North Bay Battalion / OHL) empty-netter.
St. John's, Newfoundland's Benjamin Veitch (Newfoundland Regiment capped off the scoring with a final empty netter to seal a 6-3 finish.
In net, Lief Oaten (Lethbridge Hurricanes / Calgary, Alta.) steered aside 38 of 41 shots to preserve the win and register a .927 save percentage.
Six-foot-2 defenceman Boston Tait (Wenatchee Wild / Estevan, Sask.) was named Canada Red's Player of the Game, while Schultz snagged the honour for the silver medalists.
WHL Players on Canada Red
Name Position Ht. Wt. Born WHL Club
Oaten, Leif Goaltender 6'3" 195 Calgary, Alta. Lethbridge
Carter, Colt Defence 5'9" 162 Drayton Valley, Alta. Moose Jaw
Cripps, Brock Defence 5'10" 148 Victoria, B.C. Prince Albert
Geras, Joaquin Defence 6'1" 180 Calgary, Alta. Kamloops
Hayden, Owen Defence 6'7" 205 Calgary, Alta. Kelowna
Tait, Boston Defence 6'2" 170 Estevan, Sask. Wenatchee
Chorney, Blake Forward 5'11" 183 Nipawin, Sask. Vancouver
Dufour, Mirco Forward 5'8" 171 Rocky View, Alta. Everett
England, Brock Forward 5'11" 165 Airdrie, Alta. Seattle
Surkan, Chase Forward 5'8" 155 Regina, Sask. Brandon
WHL Players on Canada White
Name Position Ht. Wt. Born WHL Club
Christie, Cash Goaltender 5'11" 122 North Vancouver, B.C. Medicine Hat
Bouchard, Aden Defence 6'0" 162 Airdrie, Alta. Tri-City
Hamilton, Calder Defence 5'9" 135 Martensville, Sask. Calgary
Harvey, Ben Forward 5'8" 164 Edmonton, Alta. Prince Albert
McKamey, Eli Forward 5'9" 178 Cowichan Bay, B.C. Victoria
Pue, Liam Forward 6'2" 154 Langley, B.C. Regina
Schultz, Maddox Forward 5'10" 165 Regina, Sask. Regina
Schwartz, Jacob Forward 5'7" 145 Vancouver, B.C. Victoria
Stroeder, Kayden Forward 5'10" 150 Lanigan, Sask. Edmonton
Western Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2025
- Colt Carter, Canada Red Take Gold at U17 World Challenge - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Tigers Fall, 7-4, to Wheat Kings - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Hawks Push Late, But Fall Just Short Saturday Night - Portland Winterhawks
- Conway Snags First WHL Win, Stops 36 as Wild Stop Division-Leading Prince George, 2-1 - Wenatchee Wild
- Seattle Thunderbirds' Power Play a Factor in Win Over Giants - Vancouver Giants
- Chiefs Put Themselves Back in Win Column with 4-3 Victory Over Portland Saturday - Spokane Chiefs
- T-Birds Chop Down the Giants - Seattle Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Moose Jaw Warriors Stories
- Colt Carter, Canada Red Take Gold at U17 World Challenge
- Warriors Battle But Fall to the Regina Pats
- Warriors Looking for Their First Win of Season over Pats
- Warriors Survive Blades' Comeback Attempt to Emerge Victorious
- Warriors Looking for Second Win of the Week