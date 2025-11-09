Colt Carter, Canada Red Take Gold at U17 World Challenge

Published on November 9, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Truro, N.S. - Six Western Hockey League players hit the scoresheet as Canada Red skated to a 6-3 victory over Canada White in the gold-medal showdown at the 2025 U17 World Challenge.

The Saturday afternoon victory marks the first time Canada Red captured the championship, while denying Canada White a three-peat at the event.

Ten WHLers won gold with Canada Red, in addition to Head Coach Ryan McDonald (Prince Albert Raiders), who previously served as an assistant coach for Canada White in a gold-medal run in November of 2024, and goaltending consultant Jeff Harvey of the Saskatoon Blades.

Reigning WHL Rookie of the Month Chase Surkan wasted no time getting on the scoresheet as he was credited with the primary assist on Charlie Murata's (Flint Firebirds / OHL) game-opening strike for Canada Red.

Ottawa 67s forward Brock Chitaroni levelled the match with a deft wrister for Canada White before Victoriaville Tigres second-round pick Loik Gariepy put Canada Red back on top just over a minute later- marking a combined three goals in under four minutes in the opening period.

Mirco Dufour (Everett Silvertips / Rocky View, Alta.) gave his team a 3-1 advantage as he buried a loose rebound on the doorstep of the Canada White goal to close out the first frame.

Another WHL pair combined to extend the lead as 2024 WHL second-overall draft pick Brock Cripps (Prince Albert Raiders / Victoria, B.C.) wheeled into the offensive zone.

He was knocked off his feet, but Blake Chorney (Vancouver Giants / Nipawin, Sask.) was right behind to pick up the puck and wire it to a wide-open Ryerson Edgar (Niagara Ice Dogs / OHL).

Canada White began chipping away at the deficit as Kaden McGregor (Peterborough Petes / OHL) redirected a shot off his chest and into the twine.

Early in the third period, 2025 WHL first-overall pick Maddox Schultz (Regina Pats / Regina, Sask.) drew his team within one after capitalizing on a penalty shot with a clever low blocker-side shot.

The marker stood as the Canada White Captain's sixth goal of the tournament.

But Canada Red stymied any further comeback hopes as Chorney bagged his second assist of the net with the primary helper on a Camryn Warren (North Bay Battalion / OHL) empty-netter.

St. John's, Newfoundland's Benjamin Veitch (Newfoundland Regiment capped off the scoring with a final empty netter to seal a 6-3 finish.

In net, Lief Oaten (Lethbridge Hurricanes / Calgary, Alta.) steered aside 38 of 41 shots to preserve the win and register a .927 save percentage.

Six-foot-2 defenceman Boston Tait (Wenatchee Wild / Estevan, Sask.) was named Canada Red's Player of the Game, while Schultz snagged the honour for the silver medalists.

WHL Players on Canada Red

Name Position Ht. Wt. Born WHL Club

Oaten, Leif Goaltender 6'3" 195 Calgary, Alta. Lethbridge

Carter, Colt Defence 5'9" 162 Drayton Valley, Alta. Moose Jaw

Cripps, Brock Defence 5'10" 148 Victoria, B.C. Prince Albert

Geras, Joaquin Defence 6'1" 180 Calgary, Alta. Kamloops

Hayden, Owen Defence 6'7" 205 Calgary, Alta. Kelowna

Tait, Boston Defence 6'2" 170 Estevan, Sask. Wenatchee

Chorney, Blake Forward 5'11" 183 Nipawin, Sask. Vancouver

Dufour, Mirco Forward 5'8" 171 Rocky View, Alta. Everett

England, Brock Forward 5'11" 165 Airdrie, Alta. Seattle

Surkan, Chase Forward 5'8" 155 Regina, Sask. Brandon

WHL Players on Canada White

Name Position Ht. Wt. Born WHL Club

Christie, Cash Goaltender 5'11" 122 North Vancouver, B.C. Medicine Hat

Bouchard, Aden Defence 6'0" 162 Airdrie, Alta. Tri-City

Hamilton, Calder Defence 5'9" 135 Martensville, Sask. Calgary

Harvey, Ben Forward 5'8" 164 Edmonton, Alta. Prince Albert

McKamey, Eli Forward 5'9" 178 Cowichan Bay, B.C. Victoria

Pue, Liam Forward 6'2" 154 Langley, B.C. Regina

Schultz, Maddox Forward 5'10" 165 Regina, Sask. Regina

Schwartz, Jacob Forward 5'7" 145 Vancouver, B.C. Victoria

Stroeder, Kayden Forward 5'10" 150 Lanigan, Sask. Edmonton







Western Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.