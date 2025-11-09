Seattle Thunderbirds' Power Play a Factor in Win Over Giants

Published on November 9, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds' Cameron Kuzma and Vancouver Giants' Ty Halaburda in action

Kent, WA - The Seattle Thunderbirds scored four second period goals in a 7-3 win over the Vancouver Giants on Saturday night at accesso ShoWare Center.

The loss drops the Giants' overall record to 8-10-0-1, while the Thunderbrids improve to 7-8-1-0.

Vancouver was trailing 5-0 entering the third period, before getting a goal each from Ty Halaburda, Aaron Obobaifo and Adam Titlbach, but the damage had been done. The Giants power play factored in to the result too, going 0-for-6, while the T-Birds went 2-for-6 with the man advantage.

Braeden Cootes had a career-high six-point night for Seattle on two goals and four assists. Simon Lovsin scored twice too, while Ashton Cumby, Antonio Martorana and Matej Pekar provided the other goals for the Thunderbirds.

The only goal of the opening frame was scored by Cootes on a one-time blast from the left circle on the power play.

It was the second period when Seattle took control of the game.

Cumby's wrist shot from the left point made it 2-0 at the 7:01 mark of the period, before Martorana made it 3-0 one second after a power play expired on a tap-in from the crease.

Pekar blew a one-timer past Hood on another Seattle power play to make it 4-0 with 7:04 left in the second period.

Lovsin went to the net in the dying seconds of the frame and had the puck ricochet off his skate and in to make the score 5-0 for Seattle after 40 minutes.

The Giants made things interesting in the third period.

Halaburda scored 68 seconds in to get the G-Men on the board.

Obobaifo made it 5-2 6:01 into the third off a great feed from Cameron Schmidt.

Unfortunately Seattle responded quickly after that to make it 6-2, when Lovsin buried his second of the night.

Titlbach made it 6-3 with 8:48 left in regulation, but even with that goal, it was clearly too little, too late for the Giants.

Cootes scored into the empty net for good measure to make it a 7-3 final score.

STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 4/10/14 = 28 | SEA - 8/11/7 = 26

PP: VAN- 0/6 | SEA - 2 /6

Face-Offs: VAN - 20 | SEA - 43 3 STARS

1st: SEA - Simon Lovsin - 2G, 5 SOG, +3

2nd: SEA - Matej Pekar - 1G, 2A, 4 SOG, +1

3rd: SEA - Braeden Cootes - 2G, 4A, 5 SOG, +3 GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: LOSS - Burke Hood (14 saves / 19 shots) + Kelton Pyne (5 saves / 6 shots)

Seattle: WIN - Marek Sklenicka (25 saves / 28 shots)

UPCOMING

The Giants host the Everett Silvertips on Monday and then Edmonton next Saturday.

Date Opponent Time Location

Monday, November 10 Everett Langley Events Centre 7:00 PM

Saturday, Novmeber 15 Edmonton Langley Events Centre 7:00 PM

Stream all Giants games for free on Victory+.

The Giants next home game is Monday, November 10 against the Everett Silvertips! Grab your seats at VancouverGiants.com/tickets.

