Giants Name Leadership Group Led by Captain Ty Halaburda

Ladner, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants announced today their full leadership group for the 2025-26 season, which will be led by 20-year-old captain Ty Halaburda (Victoria, B.C.).

Alongside Halaburda, the Giants will have two full-time alternate captains - Ryan Lin (Richmond, B.C.) and Jakob Oreskovic (Langley, B.C.) - plus a third alternate that will rotate between Marek Howell (Calgary, Alta.), Ethan Mittelsteadt (Victoria, B.C.) and Cameron Schmidt (Prince George, B.C.).

"We're really excited about the guys that ultimately were identified to lead our group. They all bring something a little bit different," Giants Head Coach Parker Burgess said. "All six of them are key contributors to our team not only on the ice, but off the ice, so we felt it was important to recognize each individual. We have no doubt that they'll do an incredible job leading us forward."

Halaburda is the 23rd captain in franchise history.

"I'd like to thank Giants ownership, management, all the coaches and staff for this incredible honour," Halaburda said. "This is my fifth year and this team is my family. My goal is to win with this great group of guys and I believe we have the team to do it. The fans have been great to me since day one and I appreciate everyone's support. I'm excited to lead this group by example on and off the ice, and do whatever it takes to win. I also want to thank my parents and my billet family for all their support along the way."

Halaburda has been an alternate captain for the last two seasons and has suited up in 260 career WHL regular season games to date across five seasons, which ranks 11th all-time. The forward is coming off back-to-back 60+ point campaigns. He has 15 points (9G-6A) in 17 games so far in 2025-26.

"Ty has been a strong member of the organization now for five years, so he's been through numerous transitions and he's leading us into a new era," Giants Head Coach Parker Burgess said. "He's got a pulse on the team. He's been very adamant and very hungry to elevate things here. I think that attitude and energy is infectious in the group."

Lin is in his second year with the Giants and was a WHL Rookie of the Year finalist last season, when he recorded 53 points (5G-48A) in 60 games. Those 53 points rank seventh among U-17 defencemen in the entire CHL since 1990. He currently leads all WHL defencemen in scoring with 21 points (3G-18A).

Oreskovic is in his third year with the Giants and has taken on added responsibility this season, including significant time on the penalty kill. He currently has five goals and four assists for nine points, including a shorthanded goal and a game-winning goal.

Howell is in his fourth year in the WHL and third year with the Giants. He has played 175 games to date in the league, providing a shutdown presence on the backend. Howell currently leads the Giants with a +5 plus-minus rating.

Mittelsteadt is one of just two Giants with more than 200 games of WHL experience. The 20-year-old joined the Giants last year and has played in 213 games to date, providing a calming influence on the blue line. He has five points (2G-3A) in his first 11 games of the season.

Schmidt is in his third season with the Giants and is coming off a 40-goal, 78-point campaign in his NHL Draft year, leading to a selection by the Dallas Stars. He currently leads the G-Men with 24 points (11G-13A).

