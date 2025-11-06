Winterhawks Extend Partnership with Pearce Bespoke as Exclusive Custom Clothier

Published on November 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to continue its partnership with Pearce Bespoke Portland as the exclusive custom clothier to the Portland Winterhawks. Pearce Bespoke is entering its second season outfitting the team with handcrafted garments that reflect the organization's commitment to excellence, professionalism, and community pride.

Locally owned and based in Portland, Pearce Bespoke brings its expertise in custom tailoring to ensure that Winterhawks players, coaches, and fans alike look their absolute best, both on and off the ice.

A special highlight from last season was Pearce Bespoke's collaboration with the Winterhawks' three graduating 20-year-old players, Kyle Chyzowski, Ryder Thompson, and Tyson Jugnauth, to create custom suits and shirts for their final home game. Each player was personally fitted in the players' lounge at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, a perfect example of Pearce Bespoke's mobile concierge service in action. The result was a sharp, sophisticated look as they closed out their Winterhawks careers and prepared for the next level.

This season, the partnership continues with the debut of the official Winterhawks Club Jacket, designed in collaboration with the team. The 2025-26 edition is a special release celebrating the 50th Anniversary season, featuring limited-edition anniversary logos, elegant gold piping, and a custom-designed liner highlighting the Winterhawks' legacy. As part of this partnership, Pearce Bespoke is proud to once again outfit the team's 20-year-old players for their final game, each receiving a custom suit lined with the same exclusive Winterhawks design created exclusively for the graduating players.

"We are honored to continue working with our hometown team," said Robert Berkey, Owner of Pearce Bespoke Portland. "Our garments are crafted to address the unique physical builds of the players while also connecting with fans who want that same elevated look and feel. Whether you are on the ice, in the stands, or in the boardroom, our goal is to help every individual look and feel their best while celebrating the pride of Portland and the Winterhawks community."

Kyle Gustafson, Head Coach of the Portland Winterhawks, shared, "Pearce Bespoke brought something special to our team, combining quality, fit, and professionalism in a way that reflects what we value as an organization. It gave our graduating players a first-class experience and helped prepare them for the next phase of their careers. The players and staff have really enjoyed the partnership, and we look forward to continuing it this season."

The Winterhawks Club Jacket is now available in the Pro Shop, and fittings can be scheduled at portland.pearcebespoke.com/GoHawks.

For more information about Pearce Bespoke Portland and its bespoke offerings, visit portland.pearcebespoke.com.

Founded in 1976, the Portland Winterhawks are a premier major junior ice hockey team competing in the Western Hockey League (WHL). Based in Portland, Oregon, the Winterhawks are committed to developing elite athletes on and off the ice while fostering strong connections with the local community. With a rich history of championships and producing NHL-caliber talent, the Winterhawks are proud to represent Portland with excellence and passion.







