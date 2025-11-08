Game Day Hub: November 8 vs Spokane

The Portland Winterhawks return to the Glass Palace tonight to commemorate 50 Years of Hawkey as they host the Spokane Chiefs for the first time this season. Fans are encouraged to get to their seats early, as numbers 50-41 of the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time, presented by KOIN, will be unveiled at 6 p.m.

Puck Drop: 6:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR.

Uniforms: White Gold

Last Time Out

Wenatchee scored four tallies to take control of the game, with Portland finding the back of the net 8:29 into the final frame. From there, both sides traded goals to the final horn. Nathan Free opened the scoring for the Hawks with his fourth power-play goal of the season, while rookie defenseman Will McLaughlin continued to impress from the blue line, netting his fourth of the year on a long-range wrist shot during a 5-on-3 advantage. Kyle McDonough capped off the night with his first goal of the season, making it a 6-3 final.

50 Years of Hawkey, presented by KOIN

The Portland Winterhawks are set to Commemorate 50 Years of Hawkey on home ice! The Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time have been revealed in alphabetical order on October 25. Throughout the season, we'll spotlight the list in groups of 10, leading up to the grand reveal of the Top 10 Winterhawks on March 7, 2026.

Tonight, we unveil players ranked 50 through 41, who helped shape the team's rich history on and off the ice. Be in your seats by 6 p.m. to watch the pre-game ceremony honoring these Winterhawks legends.

Scouting Spokane

The Winterhawks and Chiefs face off for the first time this season after meeting six times during the 2024-25 campaign, where Spokane took four of the six matchups. The two teams also clashed in the 2025 Western Conference Finals, with the Chiefs winning four straight to advance to the WHL Championship, where they ultimately fell to the Medicine Hat Tigers in five games.

The Spokane Chiefs enter the evening with an 8-9-0-0 record, sitting third in the U.S. Division, just two points back of Portland, who holds second place with 18 points. The Chiefs make their way to Portland following a 5-2 home loss to the regulation-perfect Prince Albert Raiders on Friday night.

