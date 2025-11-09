Portland Announces Numbers 50-41 on Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time List

Published on November 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







On Saturday, November 8, the Portland Winterhawks unveiled numbers 50-41 on the list of the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time, presented by KOIN CW.

50) Scott Nichol

49) Taylor Leier

48) Gabe Klassen

47) Chase De Leo

46) Marty Standish

45) Brad Isbister

44) Jason Wiemer

43) Dave Archibald

42) Brent Belecki

41) Luca Cagnoni

For additional information on each player, you can read more about them below, courtesy of Winterhawks Team Historian, Andy Kemper:

50 - Scott Nichol

Birthplace: Edmonton, Alberta

Date of Birth: 12/31/74

Years in Portland: 1992-94

Regular Season Stats: 132 GP, 71-86-157, 290 PIM

Playoff Stats: 26 GP, 11-16-27, 57 PIM

Posted 31-33-64 in 67 games as an 18-year-old rookie in 1992-93.

Scored 40 goals in 19-year-old season, one of six players on the 1993-94 team to hit the 40-goal mark, tying a franchise record.

A ferocious penalty killer, Nichol is one of just four players to score a shorthanded goal when down by two players as a Winterhawk on 1/22/94 vs. Kamloops.

Drafted in the 11th round (272nd overall) by the Buffalo Sabres in 1993.

Played 662 games over 13 NHL seasons with Buffalo, Calgary, Chicago, Nashville, San Jose and St. Louis posting 56-71-127 with 916 PIM. The 662 games played is the fourth most of any player selected in the 11th round of the NHL draft.

Nichol has been a member of the Hockey Staff of the Nashville Predators since 2013-14.

49 - Taylor Leier

Birthplace: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Date of Birth: 2/15/94

Years in Portland: 2011-14

Regular Season Stats: 198 GP, 77-101-178, 141 PIM

Playoff Stats: 64 GP, 20-29-49, 34 PIM

Selected 2nd round, 24th overall, in 2009 WHL Bantam Draft.

77 goals tied for 48th highest total in franchise history.

Finished WHL career with a +99 plus/minus ranking, 7th best for Winterhawks since 1996-97.

Is in top 20 of multiple playoff statistical categories for Winterhawks: GP 64 (13th), G 20 (T-15th), A 29 (T-19th), Points 49 (15th).

Team Captain for 2013-14 Season.

Represented Team Canada at 2014 World Junior Championships.

Drafted in 4th round (117th overall) by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2012.

Appeared in 55 NHL games with the Flyers, posting 2-5-7 with 10 PIM.

Retired from professional hockey in 2025 after 5 years playing in Europe

48 - Gabe Klassen

Birthplace: Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Date of Birth: 6/30/03

Years in Portland: 2019-24

Regular Season Stats: 248 GP, 118-147-265, 94 PIM

Playoff Stats: 38 GP 12-19-31, 16 PIM

Selected 1st Round, 19th overall, in 2018 WHL Bantam Draft.

Is in Top 20 of regular season statistical categories for Winterhawks: G 118 (16th), Points 265 (18th), Plus Minus +91 (10th).

Holds franchise record (since 2017-18) with 4,322 faceoffs taken and 2,397 faceoffs won (55.5%).

Hit the 100-point mark in his 20-year-old season with 35-71-106 in 67 games.

Two-year Team Captain for Winterhawks in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Named WHL Western Conference First Team All Star in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Currently playing professional hockey in the Pittsburgh Penguins organization.

47 - Chase De Leo

Birthplace: La Mirada, California

Date of Birth: 10/25/95

Years in Portland: 2011-15

Regular Season Stats: 279 GP, 110-141-251, 115 PIM

Playoff Stats: 81 GP, 22-34-56, 33 PIM

Selected 10th Round, 192nd Overall, in 2010 WHL Bantam Draft.

Is in Top 20 of regular season statistical categories for Winterhawks: GP 279 (14th), G 110 (T-19th), Plus Minus +111(4th).

His 251 points is the third most of any U.S. born player in franchise history.

Is in Top 20 of playoff statistical categories for Winterhawks: GP 81 (4th), G 22 (11th). A 34 (14th), Points 56 (T-11th).

His 56 playoff points is the most of any U.S. born player in franchise history.

Represented Team USA in 2015 World Junior Championship.

Drafted in 4th round (99th overall) by the Winnipeg Jets in 2014.

Appeared in 528 American Hockey League games posting career numbers of 141-224-365.

46 - Marty Standish

Birthplace: Kelvington, Saskatchewan

Date of Birth: 7/10/78

Years in Portland: 1995-99

Regular Season Stats: 272 GP, 80-104-184, 480 PIM

Playoff Stats: 33 GP, 9-6-15, 60 PIM

Is in the top 50 of regular season statistical categories for Winterhawks: GP 272 (19th), G 80 (T-41st), PIM 480 (T-30th)

Was a perennial fan favorite for his aggressive, hard-nosed, agitating style of played that belied his small stature at 5'7" 165 lbs.

A member of the 1998 Memorial Cup Championship team, contributing 1 goal during the 4 games played during the tournament in Spokane.

Shares the franchise record for most shorthanded goals scored in a single period with two during a game on 2/28/98 vs. the Edmonton Ice.

Played 13 seasons in Minor Pro, where he accumulated 824 GP, 256-416-672 with 1868 PIM.

45 - Brad Isbister

Birthplace: Edmonton, Alberta

Date of Birth: 5/7/77

Years in Portland: 1993-97

Regular Season Stats: 226 GP, 83-92-175, 397 PIM

Playoff Stats: 23 GP, 4-7-11, 36 PIM

Is in the Top 50 of regular season statistical categories for Winterhawks: G 83 (38th), PIM 397 (42nd).

Scored 45 goals in 1995-96, tying for 15th in the WHL.

Represented Team Canada at World Junior Championships in 1996-97, tying for the team lead in scoring with 4-3-7 in 7 GP winning Gold Medal.

Drafted in 3rd round, 67th overall, by the Winnipeg Jets in 1995.

Played 10 seasons in NHL with Phoenix, New York Islanders, Edmonton, Boston and Vancouver - scoring 106-116-222 with 615 PIM in 541 GP.

Represented Team Canada in two World Championships, posting 9-3-12 in 16 GP.

44 - Jason Wiemer

Birthplace: Kimberley, British Columbia

Date of Birth: 4/14/76

Years in Portland: 1992-95

Regular Season Stats: 158 GP, 73-100-173, 458 PIM

Playoff Stats: 26 GP, 11-7-18, 59 PIM

Selected 1st Round, 3rd Overall, in 1991 WHL Bantam Draft.

Scored 45 goals as a 17-year-old in 1993-94 season, tied for 17th in WHL, and one of six Winterhawks to reach 40 goals that season, tied for a franchise record.

Scored three overtime winning regular season goals with Winterhawks, tying him for 2nd most in a career.

Scored 7-3-10 in 16 playoff games in 1992-93 as a 16-year-old, with the 7 goals being the most for any 16-year-old in franchise history. His 10 points are tied for 3rd most for the same age group.

Drafted in 1st round, 8th overall, by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 1994.

Made NHL roster in Tampa Bay as an 18-year-old.

Played 726 games in the NHL with Tampa Bay, Calgary, Florida, New York Islanders, Minnesota and New Jersey, posting 90-112-202 with 1420 PIM.

43 - Dave Archibald

Birthplace: Chilliwack, British Columbia

Date of Birth: 4/14/69

Years in Portland: 1983-87

Regular Season Stats: 189 GP, 86-104-190, 108 PIM

Playoff Stats: 38 GP, 16-27-43, 22 PIM

Youngest player to suit up as a Winterhawk, playing 7 games as a 14-year-old in 1983-84, picking up one assist. Played 47 games as a 15-year-old, scoring 7-11-18.

In the Top 50 of regular season statistical categories for Winterhawks: G 86 (T-36th), P 190 (T-46th).

Scored 50-57-107 as a 17-year-old in 1986-87 to finish 12th in goals and 15th in WHL scoring.

Named WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player for 1986-87 season.

Drafted in 1st round, 6th overall, by Minnesota North Stars in 1987

Made NHL roster in Minnesota as an 18-year-old.

Played 323 NHL games with Minnesota, New York Rangers, Ottawa, and New York Islanders, posting 57-67-124 with 139 PIM.

Represented Team Canada at 1992 Olympic Games in Albertville, France, scoring 7 goals in the tournament to tie for most in the games, winning a Silver Medal.

42 - Brent Belecki

Birthplace: Calgary, Alberta

Date of Birth: 12/22/97

Years in Portland: 1994-98

Regular Season Stats: 149, 79-53-9, 3.26 GAA, 0.898% Save Pct.

Playoff Stats: 27 GP, 15-10, 2.98 GAA, 0.914% Save Pct.

Winning goaltender for 1998 Memorial Cup Championship team.

Received the WHL Top Goaltender (Del Wilson Trophy) Award for the 1997-98 season, where he posted league best 2.58 GAA and .918 save percentage and winning 35 games.

Named to the WHL First Team Western Conference All-Stars and the CHL 2nd Team All-Stars in 1997-98.

In the Top 20 of regular season statistical categories for Winterhawks: GP 149 (5th), Minutes Played 8,616 (5th), Wins 79 (3rd), GAA 3.26 (14th), Save Percentage .898 (15th), Assists by Goaltender 6 (T-7th), Ties 9 (5th)

In the Top 20 of playoff statistical categories for Winterhawks: GP 27 (5th), Minutes Played 1,572 (6th), Wins 15 (T-5th), GAA 2.98 (10th), Save Percentage .914 (7th), Shutouts 1 (T-5th)

Named WHL Playoffs MVP in 1997-98.

41 - Luca Cagnoni

Birthplace: Burnaby, British Columbia

Date of Birth: 12/21/04

Years in Portland: 2020-24

Regular Season Stats: 205 GP, 44-149-193, 94 PIM

Playoff Stats: 33 GP, 5-18-23, 32 PIM

Named WHL U.S. Division Second Team All-Star in 2022-23.

Named WHL U.S. Division First Team All-Star and CHL Third Team All-Star in 2023-24.

Led all WHL Defensemen in Assists (72) and Points (90) in 2023-24.

In the Top 50 of regular season statistical categories for Winterhawks: Points 193 (T-44th), Assists 149 (22nd), Plus Minus +88 (13th)

In the Top 10 of regular season statistical categories for defenseman for Winterhawks: Points 193 (7th), Goals 44 (5th), Assists 149 (8th), Plus Minus +88 (4th)

In the Top 20 of playoff statistical categories for defensemen Winterhawks: Points 23 (T-16th)

Drafted in 4th Round, 123rd Overall, by San Jose in 2023







