Game Preview: Game 19 VS Wheat Kings

Published on November 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the first of four meetings between the two eastern conference teams this season. The Tigers had a record of 3-1-0-0 against the Wheat Kings in the 2024-25 regular season. Oasiz Wiesblatt (4G, 2A) led the team with six points in the series.

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 5 @ Brandon 0 (Mar 1 2025) Medicine Hat 0 @ Brandon 3 (Nov 2 2024)

Brandon 5 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Nov 29 2024) Brandon 1 @ Medicine Hat 6 (Oct 11 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Brandon

10-5-2-1 7-8-1-0

Central - 3rd East Div.- 4th

East - 4th East Conf. - 7th

Home - 6-0-1-1 Home - 6-5-1-0

Away - 4-5-1-0 Away - 1-3-0-0

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Brandon

47-17-3-1 38-23-4-3

Central - 1st East Div.- 2nd

East - 1st East Conf. - 5th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 19-9-4-2

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 19-14-0-1

Previous Game: The Tigers lost 4-3 to the Oil Kings in a shootout on Friday, November 7th in Co-op Place. Kadon McCann (1G, 1A), Jonas Woo (1G, 1A), and Bryce Pickford (1G, 1A) led the Tigers with two points each. Jordan Switzer stopped 20 of 23 shots on goal. The Oil Kings won the game in the sixth shootout frame.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Markus Ruck (18) GAA - Carter Casey (2.73)

Goals - Misha Volotovskii & Bryce Pickford (8) Save % - Carter Casey (.902)

Assists - Markus Ruck (15) Wins - Jordan Switzer (7)

PIMs - Bryce Pickford (25) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)

Plus/Minus - Bryce Pickford (+16)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 24.6%

Penalty Kill: 81.8%

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Assists Markus Ruck - 15 (T-9th)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 10 (T-1st)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 2 (T-1st)

Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-4th)

Carter Cunningham - 1 (T-4th)

Game Winning Goals Liam Ruck - 2 (T-3rd)

First Goals Misha Volotovskii - 2 (T-6th)

Insurance Goals Dayton Reschny - 2 (T-2nd)

Plus/Minus Bryce Pickford - +16 (3rd)

Jonas Woo - +15 (4th)

Goals Against Average Carter Casey - 2.73 (8th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 7 (T-6th)

Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-3rd)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Jonas Woo 3 Game Point Streak - 6 Points

Bryce Pickford 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Markus Ruck 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Liam Ruck 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points

Jonas Woo 3 Game Goal Streak - 4 Goals

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Luke Warrener First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Josh Van Mulligen 100 Career Penalty Minutes 98 Career Penalty Minutes

Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts

Jordan Switzer 50 Career Games Played 46 Career Games Played

Kadon McCann 50 Career Points 49 Career Points

Markus Ruck 50 Career Points 47 Career Points

Bryce Pickford 100 Career Points 98 Career Points

Veeti Väisänen 50 Career penalty Minutes 48 Career Penalty Minutes

Roster Makeup: 24 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 9 Defencemen - 13 Forwards

2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

2009 Warrener

2025 NHL Draft:

Bryce Pickford - 81st overall (3rd round) - Montreal

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

VS Edmonton Oil Kings 4-3 SOL @ Regina Pats - Fri. Nov 14 7:00PM (ST)

VS Tri-City Americans 4-3 OTL @ Brandon Wheat Kings - Sat. Nov 15 6:00PM (CST)

@ Edmonton Oil Kings 6-1 L @ Calgary Hitmen - Wed. Nov 19 7:00PM (MST)

@ Penticton Vees 3-1 W @ Red Deer Rebels - Fri. Nov 21 7:00PM (MST)

@ Kelowna Rockets 4-3 OTW VS Calgary Hitmen - Sat. Nov 22 7:00PM (MST)







