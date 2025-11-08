Hawks Surge Late But Fall to Wild

Published on November 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks buried three goals in the third period, but their comeback effort fell just short against the Wenatchee Wild on Nov. 7. Wenatchee scored in all three periods to take a 6-3 win in the first game this season between the two U.S. Division foes.

Game #17: Portland (3) at Wenatchee (6)

SOG: POR (36) - WEN (42)

PP: POR (3/10) - WEN (2/6)

Saves: Štěbeták (36) - Tvrznik (32)

SCORING:

WEN - Shaun Rios (1) from Michal Capos and Maddix McCagherty

WEN - Shaun Rios (2) from Dawson Seitz

WEN - Mason Kraft (5) from Josh Toll and Blake Vanek

WEN - Blake Vanek (1) from Josh Toll and Maddix McCagerty

POR - Nathan Free (9) from Ryan Miller

WEN - Blake Vanek (2) from Luke Shcherbyna

POR - Will McLaughlin (4) from Reed Brown

WEN - Caden Campion (2) from Josh Toll and Aiden Grossclaus

POR - Kyle McDonough (1)

GAME SUMMARY:

Wenatchee tallied the first four goals of the period before Portland found the back of the net 8:29 into the third period. From that point on, both sides traded goals to the final horn. Nathan Free scored his fourth power play goal of the season for the first Winterhawk goal of the contest. In his rookie season, Will McLaughlin, continues to be a force at the blueline, as he scored his fourth goal of the season from a long-range wristshot during a 5-on-3 sequence. Kyle McDonough would then score his first goal of the season in once of the games final actions to make it the 6-3 final.

UP NEXT:

The team then returns home on Saturday to host the Spokane Chiefs at 6 p.m., as Portland celebrates 50 Years of Hawkey and unveils the first group of the Top 50 Winterhawks, counting down spots 50 through 41!

