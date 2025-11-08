Preview: Americans vs Raiders - November 8, 2025
Published on November 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
PREVIEW: Americans vs Raiders - November 8, 2025
Category: article November 8, 2025
Americans vs Raiders
Saturday, November 8, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT
Cash Koch Bobblehead Giveaway presented by IBEW 112
First 3,000 fans receive a voucher for a Cash Koch Bobblehead, redeemable at Section J
LAST GAME: Savin Virk, Connor Dale and Gavin Garland combined for 10 points as the Tri-City Americans kicked off a six-game homestand with a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Giants last night. Virk (2-2-4) and Dale (0-4-4) each recorded four points while Garland and Crew Martinson also scored. Ryan Grout made 22 saves in net for his second win of the season. The win improved the Americans record to 4-0 when they score the first goal of the game.
VS PRINCE ALBERT: Tonight is the lone meeting of the year between Tri-City and Prince Albert. Last season the Americans saw their 12-game winning streak end with a 5-3 loss at the Art Hauser Centre on November 15. The Raiders come into tonight's game undefeated in regulation, boasting a 12-0-3-0 record. Prince Albert has been to Tri-City just once since 2020, a 5-4 Americans win on November 11, 2023.
Team Comparison
Tri-City Americans Prince Albert Raiders
Record: 7-7-1-0 Record: 12-0-3-0
Conference Ranking: 9th Conference Ranking: 2nd
Goals for: 42 Goals for: 64
Goals Against: 55 Goals Against: 38
Power Play: 18.9% (10/53) Power Play: 28.0% (14/50)
Penalty Kill: 65.2% (30/46) Penalty Kill: 86.4% (38/44)
LEADING SCORERS: LEADING SCORERS:
Connor Dale (5-9-14) Brayden Dube (6-11-17)
Savin Virk (6-7-13) Riley Boychuk (2-15-17)
Jake Gudelj (2-11-13) Aiden Oiring (6-9-15)
Around the Concourse:
Section C: Chuck-A-Puck
Section J: Bobblehead Giveaway
Section R: Chuck-A-Puck
Section X: TCAHA Raffle
Jersey Auction: Cash Koch #11 Blue
Gesa Autograph Booth: Cash Koch
How to Tune In:
Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
